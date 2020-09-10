The River Gallery School of Art (RGS) believes everyone’s artistic abilities are limitless; nurturing these creative capacities through proper mentoring and technique developments are crucial to exploring the expression and compassion art can bring into anyone’s life.
Executive Director Donna Hawes is an artist by trade who brought her talents and experience to the Brattleboro, Vt.-based school about 16 years ago. She finds that her time at RGS has taught her as much as she’s taught the community.
“Every time I turn around, I am developing a new set of skills or doing research online,” she said. “People ask me, ‘How do you stay so mentally and physically excited?’ I tell them that my job is super rewarding in so many ways, and it makes it easy to keep that enthusiasm.”
RGS, a lively hotspot, offers a little bit of everything — from watercolors to collage classes to online meditation and other art disciplines online. There is an in-studio printmaking class, as well, and faculty also offer painting and oil painting.
The nonprofit was founded in 1976 by husband and wife Ric and Barbara Campman. The small school began its journey by only offering children’s classes; soon enough, the parents of these children wanted to take classes, too, and the school ultimately expanded artistic opportunities to adults as well. Today, there is a full program of workshops on weekends, and plenty of community outreach (senior centers, homeless shelters, etc.). RGS is unique in that it reaches out to those who otherwise couldn’t reach out to them.
In addition to offering workshops, summer classes and programs for students of all ages, RGS partners with other local organizations that work with those who have physical and cognitive challenges. The ultimate goal for the faculty members and professional working artists over at RGS is to provide a safe studio space for students from all walks of life; the students are free to express themselves and explore their artistic ability without fear of judgment or stifling of creative expression.
River Gallery Art School has come a long way in its 40-plus years, and it is directors like Hawes who have helped keep the community engaged and excited and the program alive and well.
“RGS has evolved from a small art school that the community thought was a private school to a place where everyone from all walks of life are able to come together and learn how to create art,” she said.
With COVID-19 affecting communities across the globe, RGS isn’t any less affected than many of the other nonprofit educational opportunities in the area and elsewhere. Luckily, Hawes and her team have had plenty of experience with budgeting and being conservative with their expenses over the years, so the school has been able to remain open throughout the pandemic. Classes are smaller and online classes have certainly become the majority, but the school has officially re-opened with in-person classes, for the first time since March. Hawes explained that they have also been offering outdoor classes that follow proper safety protocol
“It’s a scary time, we just have to wait and see and how it pans out,” she said. “Fortunately, we’ve set ourselves up in a place where we are able to provide for the community during these uncertain times.”
When asked what the community could do to help keep the school up and running through the fall, Hawes said the answer is simple. “By supporting us through taking a class or taking a look at our website and checking out what we offer is a great way to help spread the word to those in the community. We’ve had many awesome community members provide product donations like art supplies over the years, which has also really helped keep the spirit alive.”
Perhaps the most important thing Hawes asks residents to remember during this pandemic is for folks to take time for themselves — whether it’s a self-care day, meditation in the woods or simply making art, there’s a great chance RGS can help provide that creative outlet. According to Hawes, they’d love to be a part of that exciting and rejuvenating process.
For more information about River Valley School of Art, visit rivergalleryschool.org.