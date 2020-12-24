Ringing in the New Year with Song

While ringing in the new year with some holiday cheer won’t be possible to do in-person this Dec. 31, it doesn’t mean it has to be lights-out before midnight. You can create your own cozy celebration from the comforts of home.
Several virtual events are happening in the area on New Year’s Eve that are just a click away from streaming and enjoying. At the same time, you’ll be supporting your favorite local venues because proceeds go directly to them. So, pop your popcorn, pour your champagne toast and get ready.
Keene’s Colonial Theatre is hosting a couple of New Year’s concert performances.
The first is with Pink Martini, described as “everyone’s favorite little orchestra.” The group performs its concert, “Good Riddance 2020!” at 9 p.m. Filmed in front of the 35-foot Christmas tree at Pink Martini’s World Headquarters in Portland, Ore., the performance will include Pink Martini fan favorites alongside holiday classics old and new. They feature lead singer China Forbes, with guest appearances by Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Sofi von Trapp and Cantor Ida Rae Cahana.
Premiere broadcasts include chat room and live discussion with members of Pink Martini. Programs will also be available for on-demand viewing to ticket buyers for 48 hours after premiere broadcasts have aired. Tickets are $15 to $20 and can be ordered at thecolonial.org. Additional information is available on the app: ourconcerts.live/apps.
The theater will also stream from its website Episode 6 of The Lucinda Williams Series: Lu’s Jukebox, that evening at 8 p.m.
Audiences may join award-winning singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams when they stream this full-band, in-studio performance — a tribute to the Rolling Stones. As a bonus, she’ll introduce a new song that fits the episode’s theme. Born in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, this collection of songs and stories benefits the struggling independent music venues that have helped to foster her decades-long career. A percentage of each ticket will go directly to the venue through which it was purchased. Williams has wanted to do a cover series of her favorite artists for a long time now, but never had the time with her touring schedule.
A single episode stream is $20; prices go up from there and include merchandise such as a digital download, CD and album. All can be purchased at thecolonial.org. The stream will be available to re-watch for a 48-hour window after the air date.
The theater has also been offering film rentals from its website since the start of the pandemic, and there is another virtual screening Dec. 31 of “A Dog Called Money.” The documentary accompanies artist PJ Harvey and Seamus Murphy on a journey through the creative process behind Harvey’s new album, conceived by their travels around the globe.
The film is available for rent (at thecolonial.org) through Jan. 8. Once rented, you may enjoy full access for 30 days for $12. A portion of the rental fees for this film will go directly to The Colonial, helping to support the theater during this unprecedented time.
Concord’s Capitol Center for the Arts is providing some live-streamed, much-needed comic relief for New Year’s Eve. Maine “wicked funny” comedian Bob Marley’s “Crona Watch 2020” comedy special will air at 8 p.m. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio; put out more than 20 comedy CDs and DVDs; was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual at 40 hours of straight stand-up; and he’s been on more than 100 TV shows including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Conan O’Brien Show,” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” You can watch it on your smart TV, computer or any device with a web browser. You will be sent an email with an access button and code to your email address, which can be used at airtime up to 72 hours after. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered at ccanh.com.
If you’re looking to stream some music over a New Year’s Eve feast, check out Next Stage Arts Project’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. The event includes free performances from a variety of local musicians, puppeteers, poets, storytellers, business owners and visual artists. Dinner will also be available for takeout, cooked in the Next Stage kitchen by community members, with proceeds being donated to The Putney Foodshelf. Dinners can be picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. The first hour of the party will allow community members to “mingle” virtually. A lineup of local performers will provide entertainment starting at 7 p.m.; and guests will be connected with other diners and performers via the Zoom app.
Local performers will include The Stockwell Brothers, Sunny Lowdown, Bad Galaxy, Tim Merton, Jennifer Morsches, Peter “Fish” Case, Chard DuNiord, Eric Bass, Margaret Shipman and several other guest entertainers.
The dinner’s menu includes za’atar roasted chicken or sweet potatoes with French green lentils, roasted carrots and brussels sprouts, a soup, salad and dessert. Dinner is $30 or $20 for only soup, salad and dessert. You will also have an opportunity to make a donation to the Foodshelf if you are not ordering dinner. Buy a plate or register at nextstagearts.org.