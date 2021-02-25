Ridge Hill: A Farm of Many Facets

Back in 2016, many saw Mike Johnson’s face appear in the local papers, up close and personal with a small band of Scottish Highland heifers who had been on the lam for some time. With a whole lot of patience and his own innovative setup, Johnson was the one to trap them.
But what people from the region might not know, is that those Highlands were far from Johnson’s first foray into the world of cattle capture.
“I’ve caught 98 head in my life; I started when I was 14,” he said, describing an encounter with an old farmer faced with cows gone wild.
Johnson and his cousin were riding by on their horses when the farmer asked if they would catch the cows for him. “Darned if we didn’t,” Johnson laughed. The reward was well worth it. “He gave us each $20, which was as good as $100 today.”
Since then, Johnson has caught nearly 100 cows, and his entire herd of 50 beef cattle at Ridge Hill Farm in Swanzey is the result of his unique skill, the Scottish Highlands included.
“I’ve still got those cows,” he said. “Most of them tamed right down and they’re having calves for me.”
That’s rather amazing considering they had been living wild in the woods for two years, straight through the winter and all. Though he worked toward their capture for two months, Johnson said, “I never saw them until the night they got trapped.”
They were lucky enough to find a soft landing place at Ridge Hill, where Johnson’s family has been farming for generations. When he was young, there were 33 working farms in town. Now, his is the only one left, outside of large horse farms. Over the years, he’s served as a mentor for countless kids and novice farmers.
“They think I know more than they do. I don’t really, but they think so,” Johnson said with a chuckle. However, his voice gets more serious when he talks about how important it is for farmers to stick together. “I couldn’t get by without my good friends. When I need them, they’re here; one hand washes the other.”
One example is the return of “Mike’s Kids,” as they fondly call themselves, to the farm each season to help with haying. Johnson produces approximately 3,000 square bales and 400 of those mammoth round bales of hay annually to feed his own animals and supply some of his neighbors. The young people who come to lend a hand all grew up on or around the farm, and according to Johnson, “Whenever I call them, they’re here.”
Ridge Hill is a gathering place for animals and people alike. One popular get-together each year is often referred to as the “goat party.” It’s a day when friends and locals descend on Ridge Hill to buy up the goats that come from the Friendly Farm at the end of the season. The rest of Friendly Farm’s critters spend the snowy season at Ridge Hill, but new baby goats are brought in each spring.
“The cows, the horses, the donkeys, the sheep and the peacocks — they all come over the hill and live here for the winter since they opened,” Johnson said.
It’s such offshoots of the business that have kept the farm alive for so many years. Johnson sells grass-fed beef (demand for which has spiked as a result of the pandemic), boards horses and sells manure and compost to local gardeners. He also breeds Maine Coon Cats, manages an on-site gravel pit, and even runs the little red barn at the Cheshire Fair (for the last 46 years!). Ridge Hill is a diverse operation.
“That’s the reason I’m the only farm still here, I guess,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of stuff to go on.”
Though he’s not going anywhere anytime soon, there is a plan in place for the continuation of the farm. Johnson’s nephew, who just got married, lives at Ridge Hill, and he intends to take it over one day.
“There’s not a great deal of money in farming, but it’s a fun occupation,” Johnson said.
He’s happy to see the trend of folks going back to the land and noted that with the dedication, it’s a wonderful way to live.
“I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” he said.
To talk more with Johnson or purchase from him in the coming season, call (603) 352-2870.