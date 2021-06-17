When I was in college, I rented the back unit of an owner-occupied duplex. Phyllis, the owner, was a feisty senior citizen with an even feistier black cat, an affinity for blue pantsuits, and a firm hand on the driveway winter plowing schedule.
Phyllis also grew rhubarb. Lots and lots of rhubarb that she happily shared with me and my roommate. She also generously shared her rhubarb recipes.
One, a rhubarb “jam” recipe that called for a box of strawberry Jell-O, wasn’t my favorite, but her take on rhubarb cake is absolutely yummy. I’ve included her recipe here and I remember her fondly whenever I bake this delicious dessert.
Of course, most New Englanders have either made or eaten a perennial favorite: the strawberry rhubarb pie. It’s a tart-sweet combination of two of the best early summer fruits. My personal go-to is a pie with a custardy strawberry-rhubarb filling that’s a sinful seasonal treat.
Have you heard of rhubeena? I had not, until CC&D’s Kitchen Market posted on social media that they had four jars of rhubeena (rhubarb juice) available at no charge to the first takers. “Time to make rhubarbaritas,” the post read. Rhubarbaritas? Yum! Yes, please!
With a little quick investigating, I easily found plenty of sources online for making rhubeena. One helpful webpage was rosybluhome.com/rhubeena-and-rhubarbaritas, which offered the following directions, adapted from a recipe by Katherine Whitestone on The Splendid Table:
“Chop rhubarb into pieces and put in a pan. Cover with water and sugar, with a ratio of two parts water to one part sugar (adjust sugar to your taste). If desired, add lemon zest and juice. Simmer until the rhubarb falls apart into threads, then strain through cheesecloth.
Store the rhubeena in an air-tight container in the fridge. Rhubeena can also be preserved through traditional canning methods. Reserve the rhubarb pulp for other uses (rosybluhome.com also offers a recipe for strawberry-rhubarb fruit leather made by combining the rhubarb pulp with pureed strawberries and dehydrating in flat sheets).”
To make a rhubarbarita, fill a glass with ice and mix half-glass tequila with half-glass rhubeena. (Or adjust to your cocktail strength preference.) Rhubeena also makes a delicious non-alcoholic refreshment when mixed with lemonade or club soda, the website added, or even works as a flavoring for water.
I’ve yet to try making rhubeena or rhubarbaritas, but I am eager to test them out before rhubarb season ends. I have to think that Phyllis would approve.
Rhubarb Cake
Recipe by Phyllis Bulduc
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup milk
2 cups flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup raisins
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 cup butter or oil
2 eggs
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. allspice
2 cups rhubarb, cut into small pieces
Topping:
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tbsp. butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix cake ingredients together and spread into a 9x12 pan. Cream together topping ingredients and sprinkle on top. Bake for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake’s center comes out clean.