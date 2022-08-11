I was at the gym the other day and looked up at the television screen… anything to distract my attention away from how many more reps I’ve got to go before that set is done. What did I see? Well, it was big, green and juicy and no gardener wants to see it. A tomato hornworm! I was watching a New England news station reporting on the nefarious larvae. It’s that time of year and this pest is more than ready to devour your tomato plants before the fruit even ripens.
Tomato hornworms are also known as tobacco hornworms. Technically, the tobacco hornworm is a cousin of the tomato killer. Tobacco is a member of the nightshade family just like tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes and peppers. Nightshade plants contain alkaloids according to The Spruce (thespruce.com) in “How to Get Rid of Tomato Hornworms” by Colleen Vanderlinden. Alkaloids act as a natural pesticide for these plants but apparently has no effect on hornworms since tomato plants are their favorite source of food.
The tomato hornworm is the larval (caterpillar) stage of the five spotted hawk moth, Manduca quinquemaculata, and is a fairly large creature… 3-4”… a bit bigger than a mature Monarch butterfly caterpillar. Bright green, it’s got a protruding “horn” on its butt that juts out from its body. The horn, in fact the entire caterpillar, is harmless to humans. They don’t sting or bite. When you are lucky enough to locate the voracious culprit and pick it off the plant, its smooth-bodied and feels quite fleshy or juicy. If you step on it, you’ll get quite a mess on the bottom of your shoe. I’m not a big fan of killing anything… especially if it’s not actively harming my own body so I’ve previously just flung the worm far away from the garden, figuring it would take it quite a while to scout out my tomato plants again. I’d hesitantly guess they have no device to home in on the plants from far away. It’s the adult moth that first locates the tomatoes and then lays eggs on the leaves which eventually hatch into little baby hornworms.
Hornworms really can devastate your tomato patch in just a few short days. It’s amazing how much they can consume. If you notice marked defoliation of your plant, immediately turn on your super spy skills to locate the culprits. They can be tricky to find. Even though they’re large, their vivid green coloring blends in with the leaves incredibly well. If, like me, you tend to overplant your garden beds, the tangle of several plants all blending into one thicket makes it even trickier without damaging the plants. The worms tend not to munch on the fruits themselves but without the foliage, the whole photosynthesis and nourishment process breaks down and leaves the plants unable to prosper or produce.
When I got home later that day, I bee-lined it for my enclosed garden and perused the 6 plants that already have good-sized green tomatoes on them. There was no sign of defoliation. I’ll keep checking on a daily basis, though. This is prime hornworm season and thankfully that news spot has put me on alert.
If you happen to not spot the dreaded hornworm in your garden, there’s one saving grace that just might come to your rescue. There’s a classification of wasps, parasitic braconid, that’s at the ready to remind us about the great interconnected cycle of living creatures on this planet. It’s kind of a cruel reminder, though. These parasitic wasps will often locate tomato hornworms and lay a series of white eggs on their backs. The eggs hatch fairly quickly and the wasp larvae find themselves with plentiful, juicy nourishment right at their feet. They immediately begin feeding on the body of the caterpillar… and oh is it tender and delectable! The caterpillar eventually dies from this. When I spot this occurrence in the garden, I feel a little sad for the hornworm. I just let nature take its course, though, and get those canning jars ready for tomatoes!
