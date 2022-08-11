I was at the gym the other day and looked up at the television screen… anything to distract my attention away from how many more reps I’ve got to go before that set is done. What did I see? Well, it was big, green and juicy and no gardener wants to see it. A tomato hornworm! I was watching a New England news station reporting on the nefarious larvae. It’s that time of year and this pest is more than ready to devour your tomato plants before the fruit even ripens.

Tomato hornworms are also known as tobacco hornworms. Technically, the tobacco hornworm is a cousin of the tomato killer. Tobacco is a member of the nightshade family just like tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes and peppers. Nightshade plants contain alkaloids according to The Spruce (thespruce.com) in “How to Get Rid of Tomato Hornworms” by Colleen Vanderlinden. Alkaloids act as a natural pesticide for these plants but apparently has no effect on hornworms since tomato plants are their favorite source of food.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.