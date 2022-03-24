Retro Bathrooms

One thing I love about going into people’s homes is seeing their bathrooms. Yes, their bathrooms! Most of the house calls I make are to older homes where the décor and design are still intact. Give me a beautiful mid-century tiled bathroom and you’ll see me smile ear to ear.
Soft tones of pink, blue and mint green were amongst the most common 4x4” tile colors of the 1950’s & 1960’s, and American Standard was the most popular fixture brand of the time. Dial Soap even jumped on the bandwagon and created bar soaps in different colors to match your tile as well as toilet paper makers. Remember pink toilet paper?
In recent years people have been more inclined to retain those fabulous tiled bathrooms when purchasing a new to them home or wanting to renovate their mid-century ranch homes back to what they looked like when they were built. In just a few seconds you can hop on the internet and order yourself up colored tiles, colored fixtures and just about anything you can dream of for your retro bathroom.
What comes around goes around once more! What’s your favorite tile color? Do you remember the color of your bathroom growing up or the one at your grandparents? Save the tiled bathroom!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.