Rethinking Kraft Velveeta Cheese

Who doesn’t love the creaminess of Kraft Velveeta Cheese? Or the ease of its use? Though, I have to admit, I am never really quite sure if it’s even cheese? But how does something taste so much like cheese without actually being cheese? It is one of those anomalies I’d rather just ignore and enjoy this guilty pleasure.
According to the FDA, Velveeta cheese is technically not real cheese. It is a “pasteurized prepared cheese product.” For a product to be real cheese it must contain at least more than half (51 percent to be exact) cheese — which is made of pressed milk curds.
Cheese or not cheese, one of the great things about Velveeta is that it is easy. It melts quickly and doesn’t separate. You can throw it in most recipes and it can make a killer chip dip in a pinch! Another unique trait that Velveeta has is that it is shelf stable. It doesn’t need to be refrigerated while unopened and can last about 6 months. It can last up to eight weeks in the refrigerator after being opened.
You can find so many Velveeta cheese recipes online. Because it is such a versatile product, there are even fudge and brownie recipes that use Velveeta as a main ingredient!
An easy recipe that everyone in my family loves — including the kids — is Creamy Velveeta Chicken and Spinach Pasta. This dish uses half a block of Velveeta, chicken, veggies and pasta.
I found a recipe on savoryspricerack.com and made a few tweaks to fit our taste buds. The great thing about this recipe is that it is quick and super easy to add or take away ingredients without compromising the flavor or consistency. Try adding mushrooms, onions or even ground beef instead of chicken. You could really get as creative as you’d like with this one.
3 teaspoons of seasoning. (I use rotisserie chicken seasoning, but Mrs. Dash or even steak seasoning would work, too.)
1 pound pasta
2 tablespoons butter
16 ounces of Velveeta cheese (cut it up in small chunks)
1 to 1½ cups milk
1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced
1 to 2 red peppers, chopped
1 bag of fresh spinach. (Frozen works if that’s what you have on hand, just thaw before adding).
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Dice the chicken breasts into pieces and add seasoning and salt and pepper. Heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a pan and add chicken. Add the peppers and garlic and continue cooking until the chicken is almost done then add the fresh spinach at the very end of cooking.
Cook the pasta according to the box instructions.
While the pasta is cooking, place a medium to large saucepan on low heat. Add butter to this pan. Once the butter has melted, add the Velveeta cheese. Cook this cheese sauce on low heat, stirring frequently. While the cheese is melting, add the milk to the cheese sauce 1/3 cup at a time until desired consistency.
Drain the pasta after it is done.
Once the cheese has melted, mix the pasta, cheese sauce, chicken/spinach mixture together in a large pot. Continue to add milk to the pasta to get the desired consistency of the cheese sauce. Salt and pepper to taste.
