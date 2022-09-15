Rethinking Kraft Velveeta Cheese
Avery Miller

Who doesn’t love the creaminess of Kraft Velveeta Cheese? Or the ease of its use? Though, I have to admit, I am never really quite sure if it’s even cheese? But how does something taste so much like cheese without actually being cheese? It is one of those anomalies I’d rather just ignore and enjoy this guilty pleasure.

According to the FDA, Velveeta cheese is technically not real cheese. It is a “pasteurized prepared cheese product.” For a product to be real cheese it must contain at least more than half (51 percent to be exact) cheese — which is made of pressed milk curds.

