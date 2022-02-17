Rethink Plastics Campaign

We’ve all heard the statistics about plastic: more than 380 million tons of plastic waste each year worldwide are harmful to our environment, our health and our economy. While we think globally about this issue, a group of citizens is acting locally to make lasting policy change here in New Hampshire.
The 10 Towns 10 Actions toolkit was recently released with the goal to have 10 towns (at least) complete 10 actions (at least) that will reduce our use and reliance of plastic, more specifically, to reduce single-use plastic and, with communities’ collective voices, help reduce the manufacture of plastic.
The idea for the toolkit came from retired environmental policy analyst Bonnie Christie of Contoocook, who was moved to create change after listening to an NPR report about a pilot whale that had died from dehydration as a result of the 17 pounds of plastic it had ingested from the ocean.
She started a community conversation at the local farmer’s market focused on the topic of plastic consumption that led to her testifying in support of plastic reduction bills before a New Hampshire House committee in January of 2020. After watching local and state initiatives not finding traction, she thought it was time to circle back to grassroots awareness and rebuilding momentum.
Several New Hampshire legislators have worked tirelessly for more than 15 years to bring forward legislation to tackle the problem of plastic pollution in the state, only for this legislation to be tabled or voted down.
She realized that while we await a comprehensive, evidence-based national approach that acknowledges and addresses the human, environmental, and economic costs of plastics, or a political environment in Concord that could establish statewide legislation, local communities are left with the responsibility to take action.
At that point, she had joined New Hampshire NETWORK: Environment, Energy, Climate, which founded a plastics working group. She knew individuals and communities were taking action all over the state and thought she and her fellow network members could find 10 towns and 10 actions that had already been taken to reduce single-use plastics and shared how they did it, and it could ultimately become a toolkit for communities who wanted to rethink plastic.
Patsy Beffa-Negrini of Nelson, who created the 10 Towns — 10 Actions website, heard about the NH Network and the plastics working group while working with the Monadnock Citizens Climate Lobby.
The NH Network Plastics Work Group (which has about a dozen members) created the Ten Towns — Ten Actions campaign (of which the toolkit is part) to inspire citizens around New Hampshire to implement collaborative solutions to reduce plastic waste and pollution in their communities. The campaign is based on success stories in Bristol, Dalton, Durham, Harrisville/Nelson, Pittsfield, Somersworth, Dover, Hopkinton, Cornish and Portsmouth (the Portsmouth High School Environmental Change Organization) with development support from Community Action Works, a group that helps organize community groups against environmental threats, and the League of Conservation Voters.
People can join the 10 Towns — 10 Actions campaign as an individual, organization or as an entire town.
The plastics working group is led by volunteers who are educators, researchers, business and policy analysts, journalists, artists, community leaders, health professionals, and others from around New Hampshire.
“Not a lot of plastic gets recycled,” said Beffa-Negrini. In fact, it’s only 7 percent. “Our ultimate goal is to impact the legislature in New Hampshire. There’s a crisis in our landfills. We need to educate people in the next couple of years.”
Plastic is a “forever” material, never fully deteriorating, but breaking down into microplastics and even smaller nanoplastics. It also uses fossil fuels to manufacture and leaches toxins into our food and drink.
The Ten Towns — Ten Actions Toolkit is a menu of concrete actions, ready-made templates, and technical support from volunteers, many of whom have already been successful in effecting change in their communities, and all willing to help others rethink plastic. Working with community partners in libraries, schools, parks and recreation departments, solid waste facilities, grocery stores, and restaurants as well as sustainability committees and city/town administrators, volunteers collaborate to implement local policies and programs that prove New Hampshire towns and cities care about the environment and about addressing the problem of plastic pollution.
“It’s a one-stop resource,” said Mary Armstrong of Harrisville, whom Beffa-Negrini invited to join the plastics working group. “There are reasons to refuse single-use plastic, books to read, helpful (information) links and suggested actions as well as a link to join the plastics working group.”
The toolkit was designed to show people rethinking plastic needs to start at home.
“People can do so much as individuals to reduce the problem,” said Armstrong. “You can put on your grocery list to bring in your reusable bags, you can keep a water bottle and utensils in the car or bring your own takeout containers to a restaurant. You just need to create new habit patterns. As you educate, more people will start to use less plastic and it will lead to businesses and industries using and manufacturing less and finding alternatives.”
Visit https://www.10towns.org/ to learn more and join the
campaign. The toolkit can be found at