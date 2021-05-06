Researching Your Roots

When it comes to family lineage, we don’t always have all the information readily available. There may be some missing branches in your family tree that you are curious about, or a relative from the past that you wished you had known. It’s not always an easy task to look into your genealogy, but the information you find may be very rewarding and fun to share with other relatives.
Genealogy is one of the most popular hobbies, second only to gardening. This hobby has seen an increase with the younger generations as at-home DNA tests have become more easily available but has continuously been popular among retirees.
Some people start off using Ancestry.com for searching through family history. But you can also find a lot of information and photos locally at libraries, town offices and historical societies.
The Keene Public Library has access to Ancestry.com Library Edition, which will not get you the personalized information that an individual subscription will, but it still offers plenty of general historical information. The library also currently has access to Heritage Quest for members during the pandemic. Both of these sites can be accessed at home with a library membership during this pandemic, but normally would only be accessible from the library. The Keene Public Library also offers many different books about genealogy and they have microfilm available from most of the Keene Sentinel issues going back to the late 1700s.
John Johnson, head of reference at the Keene Public Library said that most of what they have available at the library is pretty basic, “we have a town history collection that mentions a lot of the local families, but most of our genealogy collection went down to the historical society decades ago.” The library also has vital records of Keene such as births, marriages and deaths as well as cemetery information. “We are a good place to get started,” Johnson said.
Another place locally that has a lot of information available to the public is The Historical Society of Cheshire County. They have volunteers who are well versed in genealogy that are available to help anyone interested in getting started. They are also able to take research requests for a small fee — if someone would like information but would rather have the volunteers gather it for them.
The historical society has family histories available that are not necessarily just for New England, they have Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) records and New England historical and genealogical society records. They have vital records for towns throughout New England, not all inclusive, but more than just New Hampshire. They also have obituaries that date back to the 1980s, that are arranged alphabetically. There are records groups as well as manuscript groups that may include business records, town records and even personal diaries.
Kathy Schillemat, administrative assistant of the historical society said, “we have a huge collection of photographs, almost 20,000, that are all available to be searched and can be emailed.” They also have city and town directories for Keene and surrounding towns. “I find those to be really fascinating especially if you’re trying to trace who lived in a house over the years, or how long a business existed in the area.”
The Historical Society of Cheshire County also has access to Ancestry.com The World Addition, which includes a subscription to newspapers.com. Users can search through newspapers from all over the United States.
Schillemat explains, “sometimes it can be pretty overwhelming for people if they are just starting out with their family history. Where do they begin and what are the steps and what do they need to find out? We are willing to sit down with anyone and help them get organized.” Schillemat recommends calling or emailing ahead of time so that volunteers can prepare records beforehand.
When it comes to advice for a beginner, Schillemat says, “start from where you know, and talk to your living relatives. It’s so much harder to do genealogy when the people you need to get information from are not alive anymore.”
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is currently open, and they have programs planned for the summer and fall. For more information visit their website at www.hsccnh.org.