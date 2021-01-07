Researching the Past

It all started with Dinah Freeman.
Michelle Stahl, director of the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, came across some 19th-century records from the local Unitarian church and noticed the African-American woman’s name in a list. Since that day 20 years ago, she noticed Dinah in a few other places in town archives. About five years ago, she thought it was time to dig a little deeper into Peterborough’s African-American history.
“I thought if Dinah lived here, there are others as well [who did],” Stahl said.
She realized that the amount of research it would require to uncover this history is too labor-intensive for one person, so she put the idea on the back burner until a couple of years ago. Stahl was watching a morning news television show feature about the traditional ways history is presented to visitors at museums that are also historic homes.
“It’s usually a high-status family story about the owners and their journey of becoming wealthier,” she said.
The news piece also highlighted digital historic resources used for research. It inspired Stahl to look at online census records, the majority of which identified race. There, she tracked down information about African-Americans who lived throughout the Monadnock Region between 1760 and 1930.
“I said to myself, ‘This is a lot bigger than scratching the surface with Dinah Freeman,’” Stahl said. Upon further research, it was also discovered that Dinah Freeman moved to Peterborough from Massachusetts with her mother and son, and worked in local mills.
Around the same time Stahl began her own research, a book group at the Peterborough Town Library had been reading about race in America. Mary Hubbard, the library’s assistant director, told Stahl many members of the club had asked her about people of color who’d lived in the region.
Hubbard found people in the group and others to volunteer to help Stahl with her research. The group of citizen-archivists began working on the project a year and a half ago to reveal the names and stories of these African-American community members throughout the region.
Census records and town histories from the 19th and early 20th centuries, and later are available online, but more in-depth research is needed based on the nature of the history in this country of African-Americans, many of whom were kept as slaves.
Stahl discovered an enslaved man named Baker Moore living In Peterborough in the 18th century. He had purchased his freedom from his owner, Deacon Samuel Moore — Baker had lived and worked in the Moore household, according to Stahl. He lived as a free man the rest of his life in Peterborough, dying around 1830.
“We wouldn’t know Baker except he was mentioned in the genealogy of Samuel Moore,” she said, noting she also found in Moore’s genealogical records an enslaved woman in his household who did not gain her freedom.
This kind of information is valuable as a secondary resource, she said, and Stahl and the group of citizen-archivists developed a list of key words when searching online to find it. Baker’s name was later found in Peterborough’s census records in 1820, with a column checked off showing he was African-American.
In other cases, information about African-American slaves in the region can be found in local property inventory.
“Slaves were listed along with things like oxen and acres of arable land,” Stahl said.
Before volunteers signed onto the project, Stahl and Hubbard sought guidance from the NH Black Heritage Trail, which maintains an online database, with the hope that the Monadnock Region’s information will be added to it.
“The intention is to create biographies historical and genealogical researchers can use,” Stahl said.
The project already fits into regional and statewide efforts to research black history in New Hampshire, and Stahl said there’s a worldwide database being developed capturing African-American people’s stories using primary source materials. Keene’s Historical Society of Cheshire County has also recruited and is working with volunteers on this project. Now, research continues because volunteers are able to work on the project from home using digital resources.
Jenna Carroll, the Cheshire County historical society’s director of education, and Stahl were invited by the NH Black Heritage Trail to participate in a subcommittee to coordinate a system for conducting this research around the state. Many other museums and historical societies in New Hampshire have used this information for years in programming, exhibits and tours.
Another goal of the project is to create a digital map that shows where these people lived and worked.
“It would superimpose decades so you could peel back layers of time and superimpose decades so you could see patterns of movement and where [African-American] communities may have existed,” Stahl said.
The project will be multi-year, and it will be done in a methodical fashion so that no details are overlooked, always with awareness volunteers are working with sometimes very sensitive information.
Stahl will host a virtual presentation of the project next Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. Visit peterboroughtownlibrary.org/events/citizenarchivist/ to register. The presentation will also be recorded to watch at a later date.
“At the end, we will have a better understanding of this complex part of the region’s history,” Stahl said. “It will be interesting to see how that fleshes out.”