Remote Schooling: Lessons Learned

When it became clear in March that public schools would be shut down for the remainder of the semester in the wake of coronavirus for health safety reasons, so began the navigation of remote learning for teachers, students and parents.
Many were learning — and learning to teach — this way for the first time, so there was a significant learning curve to be able to adapt to this “new normal.” As to be expected, there were lessons learned on what to keep and what to tweak in the virtual classroom.
Keene resident John Duggan, a social studies teacher at Jaffrey’s Conant High School, is fortunate in that he didn’t have to adapt much at all in offering a remote curriculum. He was already familiar with it because he’d taught adult education in 2013 using the online platform, Blackboard.
“I gave assignments online and could post videos of lectures,” he said.
Four year ago, he began using Google Classroom, where he posted links to resources, his lectures and notes to his high school students. He continued doing so when the school closed its doors in March.
“I was already on it, so the transition was natural,” he said.
One addition was the Google Meet video meeting service for classroom check-ins with his students twice a week, he said, mostly for attendance purposes. Some days he’d offer online assignments and “Socratic seminars” — a text-based discussion that involves open-ended questions with no wrong answers. Within the context of the discussion, students listen to other’s comments and form their own responses, with an emphasis on critical thinking and using their own documents or resources.
“It’s a way to make sure students are engaged,” Duggan said, noting kids not in a classroom setting tend to be less involved.
During the weekly check-ins he’d leave comments for students in their assignments. Exams were generally in the form of short-answer, essays or projects based on virtual classroom assignments.
Overall, remote teaching was a good experience for Duggan. From his perspective as a parent on remote learning (his son and daughter attend Keene schools), he said his children were missing in-person contact with their teachers, which helps them with motivation. To bridge that gap, Duggan said he’d like to see more authentic and compelling remote assignments — especially given the fact that students today have nearly unlimited data at their fingertips.
“I’d like to see assignments where [my kids] can learn to be informed consumers of information,” he said.
Derek DeCoste’s two sons attend Keene schools — Owen was in 7th grade and Carter in 6th during this past school year. Neither had any experience with remote learning. He feels his older son needed more engagement beyond the screen to motivate him to complete his assignments because he would put them off until the end of the week and then forget to do them completely. His younger son has an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), which was more challenging to work with in a remote classroom setting.
“It’s impossible to get the kind of help online you can across a table,” DeCoste said. “He just works better with human interaction.”
DeCoste was pleased with his children’s teachers’ willingness to work with him.
“One issue we fixed early on with the school, which was great, was how the weekly assignments were presented,” he said. “We said we needed a weekly syllabus.”
Beth Kirkpatrick of Keene has three children: Taylor, a junior at Keene High School; Sophia, a freshman; and Christopher, a 7th grader at Keene Middle School. Each of them had a different experience with remote learning this spring.
“My oldest [Taylor], who has some learning differences, did very, very well,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think that the remote style of learning for him was much easier because everything was all in one place and easily trackable. Everything was also in writing, which helps with his learning style.” She added that he brought his grade point average up two full points.
While she described her daughter as very social, she “also appreciates her alone time so remote learning was something she was very successful with her as well.” Her grade level remained the same during the remote learning period.
Kirkpatrick’s younger son, she went on, needs feedback to be successful.
“He is a kid who would’ve done better in the classroom,” she said. “He really struggled academically from the inability to socialize.”
While Kirkpatrick felt her children’s teachers did a good job accommodating the curve of remote learning, she figured out quickly there would be issues with technology.
“Going forward we would adopt that flexibility into our routine on a daily basis early on, rather than adapting reactively,” she said.
Karin Ruse, a 4th grade mathematics and science teacher at Clark-Wilkins Elementary School in Amherst, battled a massive learning curve to build her virtual classroom setting this spring. Navigating the platforms Google Classroom and Zoom took up the most of her time.
“I was averaging working 12 hours per day, teaching via Zoom, learning new facets of technology, trying to plan effectively and create engaging lessons and with multiple meetings for staff, curriculum planning and special education,” she said. She also scheduled office hours each afternoon.
“This was for kids to pop into [via Zoom] for extra help or questions, but often kids would come in to hang out sometimes as they were desperately missing their friends and social connections,” Ruse said, “and sometimes even missing their teacher.”
If she could change anything going forward, it would be to create smaller groups in her remote instructional time. Even 10 at a time was difficult to manage, she expressed. “I don’t feel that taping recordings via YouTube and having children view them is adequate for learning at the elementary level.”
Plans revealed so far for opening of the 2020-2021 school year this fall varies from school district to school district in the Monadnock region. The ConVal Regional School District, for instance, released its proposed reopening plan, which describes both in-person and remote learning consisting of four instruction modes, based on levels of virus transmission from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the lowest level, with little to no community transmission, the district would return fully to in-person instruction. At the highest, “substantial uncontrolled transmission,” everyone would be remote.
Schools in the Fall Mountain Regional School District will return for the new academic year also with a blend of in-person and remote learning, but with students alternating days in school and at home.
The reopening framework for SAU 29 (including Keene) calls for schools to plan for three possibilities for the coming academic year: in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid of the two. As schools calculate their maximum capacity, while factoring in safe physical distancing, they will determine on an individual basis whether they can return to full in-school instruction.
Ruse explained her district’s plan as of right now is to offer all students and staff a choice between remote learning or in-person. She has been assigned to teach inside the school, which could change in an instant, as all variables could go in many different directions, including another entire shutdown of schools.
“With that being said,” she noted, “the need to be prepared for remote instruction will always be on the front burner.”