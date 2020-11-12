The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) epitomizes conservation interests and priorities on a regional and national level. The program is fully vested in conserving and augmenting the role of agriculture in the community.
Established in 1945, The CCCD operates out of Walpole, N.H., working alongside the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service as well as several other conservation partners.
This year, the CCCD celebrates 75 years of conservation. Its vision and values have remained steadfast in promoting responsible use of nature and agricultural resources for Cheshire County residents.
“The mission of the Conservation District has stayed true over the 75-year history,” said Amanda J.C. Littleton, district manager of the CCCD. “We are focused on serving the conservation needs of the local land user.”
Today, CCCD’s values have expanded to also address issues such as the ever-present climate change crisis.
“Farm and forest businesses will continue to be challenged in future years by our changing climate,” Littleton said. “We want to ensure they have the tools needed to adapt management practices and remain resilient in the face of intensifying weather events such as drought and heavy storms.”
The organization provides technical, educational and financial assistance for those involved in the agricultural field, as well as those who are generally interested in the role of agriculture and how it fits into society.
“This is more important now than ever because of the vital roles these businesses play in the health of our rural economy,” Littleton said, “as well as in the stewardship for our land, water and wildlife.”
THE CCCD envisions an environment suitable enough for future generations through healthy soils, ecologically sound farms, diverse wildlife, productive and sustainable forests and clean drinking water. They offer leadership opportunities for landowners, managers and farmers, and are constantly establishing effective and efficient relationships with those at the county, state, regional and national levels. It also to provide an educational experience for all who want to help secure a healthy and suitable environment for today’s generation and beyond.
CCCD programing is divided into four categories: soil, water, wildlife and farm viability. Each aspect is vitally important to the sustainability of the environment in its own way. The organization provides resources for farmers and landowners in each category.
The CCCD teams up with non-profits in the area, enhancing relationships with other environmentally forward community garden programs, share programs, co-ops and local farm-to-table businesses. Together, the teams have successfully implemented educational programs within schools, fed those who are financially less fortunate with cheaper vegetable and fruit bundle rates, and provided educational resources to invest in the future viability of farms and businesses in the county and the state.
According to Littleton, the CCCD will continue to enhance pollinator habitats in future years “through working with community members on the Conservation Opportunity Fund and farmers through innovative cost-sharing programs to assist them with integrated pest management.”