Reinventing Local Theater

They say necessity is the mother of invention — and Edge Ensemble Company is the inventor this fall.
The Keene company, which normally calls the Keene Public Library annex (Heberton Hall) home, has ventured into a new realm this season: film. The Edge is presenting three online performances; the first — “The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” a play by Mark Twain — is available to view through this Sunday, Oct. 18.
Local photographer/videographer, David Tuebner, did the cinematography and editing of “The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” which was set outdoors on Granite Lake in Munsonville.
Kim Dupuis, the company’s artistic director, said it took some time for actors and crew to “sit with reality and accept” the pandemic wouldn’t be passing in a short time and the company wouldn’t be performing for a live audience anytime in the near future. She also had to find material in the public domain as it’s very challenging to secure rights to film contemporary material.
Catherine Behrens suggested Mark Twain’s play and wrote an adaptation for the company to put on film, and Dupuis directed. Featuring Mark DiPietro as Adam and Charlotte Traas as Eve, the show is a take on what the primitive sensibilities of the first human beings on earth may have looked like.
There will be a talkback with the director and cast of “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” this Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending should email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com for an invitation to join the meeting.
The second production of the season, “Spooky Tales of Edgar Allan Poe,” will be available to view online from this Friday, Oct. 16, through Halloween on Oct. 31.
“We had the idea to adapt it to something more like a play featuring interpretations of short stories and poems,” Dupuis said.
Behrens adapted and directed Poe’s story, “Murders in the Rue Morgue,” and Dupuis directed the rest of the pieces and overall production. Tuebner was also cinematogrpher and editor for this piece. It made sense for safety that each performance was filmed individually.
“Everyone but the actors were masked,” Dupuis said. Because it was filmed this way, she found ways to create the same impact.
For the presentation of Poe’s classic story, “The Telltale Heart,” for example, the cinematographer focuses on the character’s eyes — which she called “the eyes of a madman” — for 17 minutes.
“I was interested in exploring the Hitchcock ways of doing things,” Dupuis said.
The third virtual performance is an original play by Jonathan and Cynthia Austin, “As He Is,” available to view from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.
The Austins, based in Atlanta, Ga., were among Edge Ensemble Theater Company’s original members. They received a grant to write the play and contacted Dupuis because they were interested in feedback. As they are far away in another state, a cinematographer in their area will film the production. The filmmaker will send Dupuis images he sees through his camera lens and she’ll offer scene-by-scene direction.
“I enjoy telling our stories through this medium of working with the camera,” Dupuis said. “I want to grow on what I’m learning and from a fresh perspective.”
Dupuis is preparing for the possibility that performance venues will remain closed to the public through 2021.
“Some of the filming rights are becoming available now for productions not available before,” she said.
She’s glad the company has these options in such uncertain times.
“The Edge has been wanting to step up and provide what we provide,” she said. “We are artists who want to work — that feeds us, that creativity.”
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company and the Monadnock Food Co-op are working together and offering a raffle drawing of a $400 gift certificate to the Monadnock Food Co-Op held on the final day of each show’s run. The first drawing will be this Sunday, Oct. 18. Tickets for the drawings are $5 and may be purchased by mailing a check to The Edge Ensemble, P.O. Box 1815, Keene, N.H. 03431 or via PayPal for $5.42. Raffle tickets must be purchased one week before the drawing date. For information about the raffle, visit edgeensemble.org/raffle.
All online productions are free to view, although donations are greatly appreciated.
To view any or all of these productions, visit Edge Ensemble at edgeensemble.org/videos, or YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCvKzdObLo4ymaRZ27L7WBwA. For more information, call (603) 352-5657 or email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com. You may also visit the Edge’s Facebook page: facebook.com/TheEdgeEnsembleTheatreCompany.