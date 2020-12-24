Reindeer Chronicles

We all know Dasher and Dancer… and Prancer and Vixen… Comet and Cupid… and Donner and Blitzen. And Rudolph, of course. But do you know how they (and all reindeer) became associated with Santa Claus and Christmas in the first place?
It all started with “Old Santeclaus with Much Delight,” an illustrated children’s poem written by an anonymous author in 1821…
“Old Santeclaus with much delight, His reindeer drives this frosty night, O’r chimney tops and tracts of snow, To bring his yearly gifts to you.”
New York publisher William B. Gilley — he published “The Children’s Friend: A New-Year’s Present to the Little Ones from Five to Twelve,” in which that poem was featured — said during a 1922 interview that the anonymous author provided little background information upon submitting the piece for publication.
“[The author] stated that far in the north near the Arctic lands, a series of animals exist,” Gilley said. “These hooven and antlered animals resemble the reindeer and are feared and honored by those around … [the author] claims to have heard [reindeer] could fly from his mother. His mother being an Indian of the area.”
“A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a poem by Clement Clarke Moore, expanded that mythical depiction of reindeer. Written in 1822 and first published anonymously in a small newspaper in upstate New York two days before Christmas in 1823, Moore’s poem introduced American families to the magic of the season. It essentially transformed St. Nicholas, known as one of the patron saints of children, into the “right jolly ole elf” we know as Santa Claus, and on a widespread scale.
In Pagan mythology, reindeer symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, and represent safe journeying and endurance in travels. Throughout Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, these deer/caribou relatives have long been domesticated and utilized in transportation, pulling sleds and sleighs, particularly during the winter. Pagans’ winter festivals and traditions, including their beliefs about reindeer (after they converted to Christianity during the Middle Ages), became intertwined with the Christian celebrations of Christmas.
Many of those Christmas celebrations and traditions in the U.S. related to Santa Claus originated with Dutch and German immigrants. As our modern-day Santa Claus and Christmas were developing here, many customs and myths from foreign lands (including those of Pagan mythology and others in Scandinavian and European countries) were incorporated.
According to VioVet, a veterinarian-run company in Europe, reindeer have always been thought of as mysterious, sometimes magical — “an elusive creature of the northern hemisphere that serves people through transport, warmth from hides and nourishment.” They have been that symbol of transportation for the Sami (the oldest surviving indigenous people in Northern Europe) for centuries, notes Laura Galloway in a piece published by CNN.
Reindeer were first brought to America — to Alaska via Siberia — by a local missionary, Sheldon Jackson, in the mid-1800s. Many Inuit in Alaska “were starving due to the commercial overfishing of whales (the core of the Inuit diet) for whale oil. Consumed with the idea of finding an alternative food source for this culture, Jackson turned to the idea of reindeer herding.” By the late-1800s, Jackson (and funding from the U.S. government) brought 100 Sami reindeer herders and nearly 600 reindeer to Alaska from Northern Norway.
Reindeer became an integral part of Americans’ Christmas traditions after Alaskan businessman Carl Lomen around the mid-1920s pushed to promote these animals as Santa’s reindeer — coined “R.t. saintnicolas magicalus” by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=santasreindeer.printerfriendly) — and magical transport. In cooperation with Macy’s department store, a Christmas parade was led by Santa being pulled by reindeer in a sleigh.
Reindeer remain mysterious and magical in many Christmas traditions. Children nationwide (and in many parts of the world) try to hear the clomping of reindeer hooves and ringing sleighbells on that one night every year. Maybe if we all listen close enough, we could hear it too.