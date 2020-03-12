Refugees’ Plight at the Heart of ‘Babylon’ Show

While most theater tells stories of the human spirit with live actors, Sandglass Theater does so with wood, wire and string. The Putney, Vt.-based puppet theater company’s latest touring show, “Babylon (Journeys of Refugees),” appears on stage this evening, March 12, at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center.
The production was created as a response to the worldwide refugee crisis and its impact on communities in the United States. Using puppets and moving panoramic scrolls, five actor/singer/puppeteers tell refugees’ stories in original four-part choral songs.
Sandglass conducted research and interviews with new residents who immigrated to the U.S. and who live in Vermont in order to gain insight into their plight and the challenges of resettlement. “Babylon” looks at the relationship of refugees to their homelands, lost and new, and the conflicts that exist within the countries to which they flee.
The production was first conceived five years ago, when Sandglass founders Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass met Amila Merdzanovic at a community dinner – Merdzanovic is director of Vermont’s U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, with which Zeller Bass was also involved.
“The conversation about refugees hadn’t become so hot yet in America,” said Sandglass Theater’s co-artistic director Shoshana Bass. She added that Zeller Bass is from Germany and had paid close attention to the refugee crisis there.
The show’s title is a reference to the ancient city (now Baghdad, Iraq) that was a center of commerce and culture; the city fell when it was conquered by the Persian king, Cyrus the Great, in 539 BC.
“It was completely obliterated,” Bass said. “[The title] recalls us to a portion of the world that is facing a lot of that destruction again.”
The first seeds of “Babylon” arose from those conversations between the Basses and Merdzanovic.
“The trust-building process took a while,” Bass said. “It began with Amila saying, ‘First, interview me.’ We didn’t want to reignite any trauma. She was very careful in a very smart way, having us slowly talk to members of [committee] staff, most of whom had had refugee experiences themselves. We then slowly started expanding to clients and community members.”
A few phone calls led to a series of interviews, many conducted in living rooms with families present, often speaking to each other through a translator. Out of that group of interviews, 10 of them informed the stories featured in the production. Bass notes that these interviews were all conducted before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
“We had no idea how enormous this topic [of the refugee crisis] would become,” she said. “We realized we needed to evolve, stay informed and present, and continue to follow these stories over a prolonged period.”
According to Bass, every Sandglass production is created and developed using a method called “devised theater.” “The work is developed in rehearsal as an ensemble,” she said of the collaborative process, describing the work as multidispliplinary.
“There’s a lot of singing and movement, all sorts of different terrain and materials used, things they roll and fly across the stage, including our own bodies,” she said. “The puppet is an invitation to the audience to breathe with it, to will it to live and be part of its animation. It evokes the story in that way.”
Among the puppet characters in “Babylon” are a man from Syria, a father and daughter from Berundi, a young boy from El Salvador and a ghost from an historic Prussian war.
One story that is represented came from an Afghan mother who fled her home with her children. “When the Taliban came,” Bass said, “she grabbed a 50-pound bag of flour and carried it on her head through the mountains so her kids could eat.”
While “Babylon” is based on these particular refugees’ stories, they could be the stories of any refugee.
“For us, the puppet is a very important tool for social change,” Bass said. “There’s something about the puppet that is so extremely humanizing and personal. [The audience] can be curious about it without having any hang-ups and fill it with their own thoughts, perceptions, memories and histories.”
Sandglass Theater will perform “Babylon: Journeys of Refugees” March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center. Tickets range from $7 to $20 and can be purchased by calling (603) 358-2168 or visiting keene.edu/arts/redfern/events.