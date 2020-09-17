Author Bill Ranauro had recently retired and had already written two books.
“When I finished those two projects, I wanted to keep writing but I was not sure where to go next,” he said. “I started thinking about the different things that were important to me.”
Ranauro’s first book is a memoir titled “West of Boston: Growing Up Red Sox in a Yankee Household.” His second, “Frontier Elegance: The Early Architecture of Walpole, New Hampshire 1750-1850,” highlights the buildings in his hometown. His desire to write was fueled by a research paper he wrote for a graduate-level independent study course at Keene State College in 1990.
Ranauro was enamored of Walpole’s history, particularly its architecture. The course, taught by Keene State English professor Bill Doreski, had an architectural element in it, so Ranauro wrote a paper about Walpole’s architectural history. His professor wrote back to him that it was publishable. He didn’t for 25 more years as he and his wife, Lisa, raised their son and daughter and went about their careers in education. He finally published that book in 2019.
In 2013, while still teaching full-time, he went to a book signing by Andre Dubus III, who wrote “Townie: A Memoir” and the New York Times bestseller “House of Sand and Fog.”
They struck up a conversation after Ranauro had his book signed, and Dubus asked, “Do you want to write?”
According to Ranauro, for the next two years, he thought about what he’d put in a memoir. He thought about his own disappointments in life, and how they paralleled the Red Sox before they won the World Series in 2004. Ranauro began “West of Boston” with the last chapter that revolved around attending Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox beat the Yankees to complete an epic comeback after being down three games to none.
Ranauro found it only logical that his third book focus on his 31 years as a history teacher and football coach at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon. The result, which he began working on only last year, is “Northern Light: Essays and True Stories,” a collection based largely on his observations and experiences throughout his career, published by First Choice Books of Victoria, British Columbia.
Of the 14 pieces in the book, two were previously published — one was a review in a history journal and the other a high school commencement speech three years ago (the year he retired). The rest he wrote in the year or so before the book was published this month.
“I thought Cheshire County was fertile ground for a lot of stories that could make up a book of essays,” he said.
Ranauro also was the author of articles in Scholastic Coach magazine, The Gridiron Report and The Forum, a journal for the New England History Teachers Association. He was honored as the Social Studies Teacher of the Year in New Hampshire in 2007 and was inducted into the New Hampshire Coaches Hall of Fame the same year.
His wife, Lisa, also retired, after working in Fall Mountain’s guidance department.
Ranauro divided his third book into five sections. The first, titled “All Things Wildcat,” outlines his experiences teaching at Fall Mountain. The second is “The Lighter Side,” highlighting specifically the humorous events in his classroom. Part three is “Reflections on Reading and Writing,” in which he covers his evolution as a writer and his projects; and in part four, “Art Matters,” he talks through the lens of a history teacher about his difficulty dealing with the concept of modern art and his artistic breakthrough. The book’s cover design is a piece of art created by his niece, Rosie, a choice inspired by this breakthrough.
The final section in the book, “Politically Speaking,” deals with how issues of inequality are dividing America. That last section is the only one that isn’t connected to his working life, he said. The rest of the book is somehow connected to his students.
“My intended audience are the people I taught and worked with at Fall Mountain,” he said.
While some stories Ranauro intended to be humorous — one is about his out-of-control dog that nearly broke up his marriage — others are poignant. “Education of a Coach,” for instance, deals with a crisis one of his players was enduring. “Unforgettable” is about a physically challenged student who, to everyone’s amazement, overcame great odds.
“The only time I was brought to tears in the classroom was by him,” Ranauro said. “I’ll never forget it.”
Because the essays and stories are so diverse in tone and subject matter, he truly believes there is something in it for everyone.
“I focus on things I know are of some value to people,” he said. “There’s something to be learned by all of these stories. I’m a believer that it should be something people would want to read, not satisfying my desire to write or get something published.”
“Northern Light: Essays and True Stories,” is available locally at the Toadstool Bookstore in Keene and at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt., Both the paperback and Kindle editions are available on Amazon. For more information about Bill Ranauro’s work, visit BillRanauro.com.