Recycled Crafts

I grew up with the three Rs of recycling: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The concept has always stuck with me since elementary school. While recycling ended up just being a weekend chore as an adult and reducing can sometimes mean not buying the things that I want because of the extra packaging, reusing is still super fun. Especially when I can get my children involved in the excitement of recycling crafts.
Below are a couple of our favorite ways to reuse plastic items we are no longer using.
Start a bottle cap/jar lid collection
I have a habit of ALWAYS saving bottle caps. I can’t throw them in the recycling bin and my children can usually find fun uses for them. They are also great to have around in case a bottle or jar is suddenly missing a top (don’t ask me how it happens, my children have the uncanny ability to lose things).
I have found that the easiest way to save the caps and lids is to keep them in an empty baby wipes container. You just tuck them right into the little slot where the wipes would come out and when the kids want to use them for a craft or play with them, they can open the box right up. And by using the wipes container, you’re technically reusing more than one thing! If you don’t have a wipes container you can cut the top off a soda bottle and use that, or an old pasta sauce jar works well, too.
We have used these caps not only to replace missing caps, but also for crafts. We have found that they are great for car wheels, robot parts and little bowls or seats in doll houses.
They are also great to have on hand when the school requests some recycled items for crafts they are doing.
As an added bonus, because this is a life hack worth noting: The green Parmesan cheese tops that you would find on grated parmesan such as Kraft, fit perfectly on Mason jars! We keep them and use them often for powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.
Make a DIY Plastic Bottle Planter
These are the cutest little planters and we love them! Not only are they fun and easy to make, they look absolutely adorable! You can also get super creative with these, whether it’s what colors you paint them, what kind of faces you want to draw on them or try to cut some different ear shapes into them and create other animals. They can also be used to keep trinkets in, or as a catch all dish.
What you will need for this craft:
2-liter bottle
Paint
Sharpie or permanent marker
Scissors
Soil
Seeds or a small plant
Instructions:
Start by cutting the bottom third of an empty and cleaned out 2-liter bottle. You can use smaller soda bottles too, if you just want to use them for seed starters, or trinket dishes. We used both sizes and they came out great.
Draw some little cat ears on the bottle and then cut the rest of the top bottle away.
Paint the bottle whatever color you would like. I used spray paint, but you could use acrylic paint as well. You could even use Mod Podge over it to help make it last or give it a good sheen.
Once the paint is all dry, draw a face on the bottle with a permanent marker. You can also paint a face on if you find that easier, or more fun.
When the bottle is decorated to your liking then it is time to fill it with soil and plant your seeds or your plant and enjoy watching it grow!
DIY Mini Greenhouses Using Plastic Bottles
This is a very simple way to reuse plastic soda bottles. It can be used for starting seeds or growing small plants that need lots of moisture and humidity. It’s also a great way to grow things indoors before it’s time to put them outside.
Make sure the plant or seed pot you want to cover fits within a 2-liter sized bottle. For reference, a 2-liter soda bottle has a diameter of 4.33 inches.
Cut the top third of the bottle off and use the bottom of the bottle to place over your plant and voila! You have a tiny little greenhouse.
This is a great easy craft to get children into watching and growing plants right in their homes.