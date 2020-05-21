INGREDIENTS:

Dough/batter

  • 300 grams of all-purpose flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 70 grams caster sugar
  • 1 tsp instant dry yeast
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 420 ml water

Filling

  • 300 grams toasted peanuts, chopped
  • 50 grams caster sugar

DIRECTIONS

Put all batter ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Let rest for at least 30 minutes.

Heat up a non-stick pan and rub with a little oil. Pour in some batter and swirl into a round thin pancake. Cover and cook at medium-low heat for about 1 minute, or until cooked through.

Sprinkle filling on top. Fold into a half-moon shape. Remove and serve.