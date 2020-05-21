INGREDIENTS:
Dough/batter
- 300 grams of all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 70 grams caster sugar
- 1 tsp instant dry yeast
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 420 ml water
Filling
- 300 grams toasted peanuts, chopped
- 50 grams caster sugar
DIRECTIONS
Put all batter ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until well combined. Let rest for at least 30 minutes.
Heat up a non-stick pan and rub with a little oil. Pour in some batter and swirl into a round thin pancake. Cover and cook at medium-low heat for about 1 minute, or until cooked through.
Sprinkle filling on top. Fold into a half-moon shape. Remove and serve.