While those congregating at the Cheshire Fairgrounds this summer won’t be attending the fair, they’ll be there for a reason that is just as exciting: live music is coming to town.
The inaugural Drive-In Live summer concert series is ready to rock its opening weekend this Friday, July 10, with Echoes of Floyd: A Pink Floyd Experience.
The series will take place every Friday and Saturday thereafter through Oct. 10 at the south parking lot of the fairgrounds, adhering to the state guidelines for drive-in movie theaters. Attendees, much like they would at a drive-in movie theater, will purchase one ticket per mid-sized vehicle and enjoy a full festival-style authentic concert experience.
Cars (the lot fits 456 vehicles) will have 10 feet of space between them and will be parked in a staggered fashion for un-obstructed sightlines. Attendees will be able to bring lawn chairs and sit in the empty spot to the left of their vehicle. Social distance drive-in theater guidelines set by the state will be enforced.
“Live music was the first thing to get shut down in the beginning of the pandemic, and it will likely be the last thing to fully come back,” said concert promoter Seth McNally of M.E. Productions. He, along with series co-organizer Mike Chadinha, also produce the Peterborough Concert Series. “We were watching a few ‘drive-in’ concerts over in Europe,” McNally continued, “and decided to pivot to this model when we saw they were both safe and successful.”
Concertgoers are not required to wear masks in their cars or assigned tailgate area; however, guests are required to wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities. All event staff will be required to wear masks.
In an effort to streamline the experience, each show will be 90 minutes with no set breaks. There will be bathrooms available and a sanitizing protocol in place, but there will be no concessions or merchandise sales.
Many of the bands in the line-up M.E. Productions has worked with before, but that was not the only factor in planning the series.
“Bands can’t tour right now, so we are effectively limited to artists that live in the Northeast and can drive up for one show,” McNally said, ensuring there is a wide variety of programming so there will be something for everyone.
Echoes of Floyd: A Pink Floyd Experience will bring its intergalactic light and multimedia show, playing “Dark Side of The Moon” and other classic Floyd songs.
Up next, and anchoring the series’ inaugural weekend, is classic rock icons Blue Öyster Cult, performing Saturday, July 11. The band occupies a unique place in rock history, according to McNally, as one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. They’re best known for radio hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ For You.”
“We are beyond thrilled that rock icons Blue Öyster Cult will grace the stage for our inaugural weekend,” McNally said.
Ghost of Paul Revere, based in Maine, will perform Friday, July 17. The band is described as “not quite bluegrass, not quite country, not quite rock ‘n’ roll, but kind of all three combined.”
Almost Queen performs Friday, July 24. Considered the most authentic Queen live music show since the days of Queen themselves, they are known to recapture the live energy and theatricality of the band in its heyday when Freddie Mercury was at its helm.
Aaron Lewis takes the stage Saturday, July 25. Throughout his more than two-decade career, Lewis has topped the charts as frontman of hard rock heroes Staind, and is doing it again in his second act as a number one artist on the country charts. His new music is said to evoke that of Waylon Jennings, as well as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Charlie Daniels.
Pink Talking Fish appears Friday, July 31. A fusion of Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads and Phish, their live shows are full of jamming and improvisation.
Because the series will bring in full production, including an extra-large mobile stage, sound systems, lighting and video walls, McNally said it will allow for presenting national artists.
More shows will be announced every week, with the promise of some big names on the national scene and will be posted on social media as well as the series website.
“I think we all hope that things will return to normal, when it’s safe,” McNally said. “As it stands now, indoor venues won’t be able to have more than 25 percent capacity with the 6-foot social distance guidelines in place, so we are pretty certain this ‘drive-in’ model is one of the few viable options for live music in 2020. But nobody has a crystal ball, so we’ll see what happens.”
The Drive-in Live concert series kicks off this Friday, July 10. All shows begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $60 to $169 per vehicle with a five-person maximum per vehicle. For more information and guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit drive-in-live.com.
“People need music now more than ever,” McNally said. “These are challenging times and we’re excited that we can provide a safe way for folks to take a break from their hectic lives and experience live music again, and perhaps laughter with a comedian or two.”