Raising the Barre for Arts Education

Lights. Camera. KEENE!
The annual fundraising event that benefits MoCo Arts is almost here. Set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, the event promises to be unique for several reasons. The most obvious: this year it’s taking place during a pandemic.
Now in its ninth year, Lights. Camera. KEENE! is a critical component of MoCo’s fundraising formula, with proceeds benefitting the organization’s tuition assistance fund. It also supports year-round arts education programs, the likes of which have become integral this year to the well-being of many children in the Monadnock region who struggle to cope with the anxiety of these uncertain times.
“If our post-COVID-19 world has taught us anything at all, it’s got to be the importance of remaining nimble,” said Reagan Messer, executive director and artistic director of the dance program at MoCo Arts. “We needed to really get creative to find a way to host this event. Fortunately, there is no shortage of creativity here at MoCo Arts!”
Time to get creative
Where there’s a will there’s a way, and MoCo has put together an event that supporters of arts education will be excited to attend.
“Guests have two options: they can join us here at MoCo Arts in-person, or they can join us online for our virtual event,” said Holly Gibson, director of development at MoCo Arts. “The live event will adhere to all applicable guidelines from the State of New Hampshire put in place to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Guests will be welcomed into MoCo’s spacious black box, The Founder’s Theatre, and will be seated at small tables in groups of two to four people who are comfortable being together. Tables will be placed in the theater with enough space between them to ensure everyone is able to maintain a safe distance, and masks will be required.
“We want our guests to feel safe and comfortable,” Gibson said. “So, we’re really limiting the number of tickets available for the live event.”
The event will be catered by CC&D’s Market Kitchen. In lieu of a buffet, food will be served to each table to help with social distancing.
According to Gibson, “It’ll be like going to a restaurant. You’ll be seated at a table with a couple of close friends, enjoying a nice meal and some quality entertainment.”
In addition, there will be a cash bar and giveaways as well as the popular Send-a-Kid auction, during which attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to MoCo’s tuition assistance fund.
Of course, the highlight of the evening has always been the comedic performances featuring local business and community leaders. This year, each skit will be pre-recorded and presented to the audience on the big screen. The theme this year is MoCo Night Live, MoCo’s take on the popular late-night series, Saturday Night Live.
“It has been absolutely hilarious watching these skits come together,” Gibson said. “Our audience is in for a real treat!”
For those who would prefer to attend virtually, MoCo is offering the option to stream the event via Zoom. Virtual tickets include a live feed to everything going on at MoCo plus streaming of the performance. Attendees will also be able to participate live in the Send-a-Kid auction and virtual giveaways.
To top off the evening, the first 50 people to purchase a virtual ticket will get a swag-filled party pack, including a 20-percent-off coupon for take-out orders placed on Oct. 24 (the day of the event) from Luca’s Mediterranean Café, one of the events sponsors.
“We’re creating a truly interactive experience for virtual ticket holders,” Gibson said. “We want them to feel like they’re actually in the room.”
Several people who have purchased virtual tickets are planning to host house parties, inviting a few of their friends to join in the fun. “I love the house party idea,” Gibson said. “It’s a great way to support the event from home. I’ve heard several people say they were charging a small admission fee, which they plan to donate to MoCo afterwards.”
The auction
The auction will be held online ahead of the event and will be open to the public.
“We have a great selection of items up for auction,” Gibson said, “available through the generosity of the many local businesses and organizations that have contributed to this year’s event.”
Lights. Camera. Keene! 2020 is being sponsored by AMT Productions, Bergeron Construction, Bragdon & Kossayda, CC&D’s Kitchen Market, Douglas, Elm City Brewing Company, Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Greenwald Realty, Hurt Skurt, kcs Architects, Luca’s Mediterranean Café, Richardson Home Inspection Service LLC., Savings Bank of Walpole, Saxy Chef, True North Networks, Walier Chevrolet and Ye Goodie Shoppe.
“We are so grateful for the support of our sponsors,” Gibson said. “Without them, this event just wouldn’t be possible.”
Tickets for Lights. Camera. KEENE! are $75 for the live event and $40 for the virtual event. For more information, call MoCo Arts at (603) 357-2100 or visit them online at moco.org.
Please note: This is a 21+ event. Virtual event attendees should be advised that the performance contains adult subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.