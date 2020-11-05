The theater may still be dark, but it won’t stop the Colonial from keeping the party going this fall.
In place of the annual live auction format fall fundraiser normally held on the stage in front of an in-person audience, you can dance the night away in your own living room while continuing to support the venue — specifically its education and outreach program.
Dancing Through the Decades happens next Saturday, Nov. 14, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. It’s a night of music by Wade the Great Entertainment, a raffle, live auction, balloon roulette game and other festive activities (ticket holders will receive a Zoom link to participate and request their favorite song on the RSVP card).
Raffle items include gift certificates for pizza and beer from local craft breweries, coffee and bagels, and a private film and cocktail party at the Colonial. Live auction items include a week-long stay at a cottage on Provincetown Bay and another week-long stay at a home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Ariz.
“It will be intimate, more like a club hangout,” said Colonial Theatre Executive Director Alec Doyle, of the virtual dance party.
The theater’s educational programming, which includes the student matinee program, reaches about 800 school children a year. The annual membership drive, which begins in June and benefits the theater’s general operating expenses, raised about $20,000 more than last year at this time.
“That’s in a year without programming,” Doyle said. “We see where we sit on people’s ‘dashboard.’”
The historic downtown Keene theater has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other theaters worldwide. The 2019-2020 performance schedule was cancelled, and the theater began to offer a virtual screening room in place of live film showings as well as a curbside concessions service.
In the meantime, the Colonial is undergoing a significant renovation and expansion project expected to wrap up next fall. Construction will involve renovation and expansion of the inner and outer lobbies and will create a larger ticket lobby, patron lounge, concessions area, elevators to all floors, improvements to restrooms and new administrative offices. The project will also include a number of backstage improvements, such as new rigging and staging technologies, a new artist lounge and new dressing rooms.
The Colonial is also in the midst of a project to open a smaller, more intimate venue known as Showroom at 20 Commercial St. (behind the main theater), from where the virtual dance party fundraiser will be hosted. A virtual tour of the building in-progress will be part of the event.
Showroom will feature a stage and offer seating for 150 patrons. The retractable theater seating can quickly be converted into a flat, club-style floor for concerts, dances or other functions with around 250 guests. It will also have a catering/prep kitchen and a lobby where concessions will be served.
This will be a place to present emerging national artists as well as established local and regional performers, spoken-word events, educational presentations, film and media and lots of other programming that complements the Colonial’s main auditorium presentations, while also appealing to a younger, more diverse audience, according to Doyle.
The main theater renovation project will allow for attracting more renowned performers.
Tickets to the Dancing Through the Decades fundraiser to benefit the Colonial Theatre’s education and outreach programming are $25 each or five for $100. For more information, visit thecolonial.org.