Raise the Curtain!

Like so many stories of the performing arts in 2020, a virtual theater series was born out of the pandemic.
Rock River Players director, Bahman Mahdavi, and nearly two dozen actors with the Williamsville, Vt. theater company were in the midst of rehearsing a classic comedy, “The Front Page,” when COVID-19 forced theaters to shut their doors.
The Hooker-Dunham’s company-in-residence is Shoot the Moon Theater and it is frequently used by many area troupes, including the Vermont Theater Company as well as Baker Street Players, which first performed many of its Sherlock Holmes readings and podcasts there. Jon Mack, who took over Brattleboro’s Hooker-Dunham Theater as director six years ago, was talking with Mahdavi last March about a way to deliver live theater to audiences — without the live audience and a full cast of actors.
“I said, ‘What if one person performs and we record that one person performing at a safe distance using the theater stage?’” Mahdavi said.
Soon after, SOLOs series was created.
The series connects local actors and directors (including Mack and Mahdavi) to create solo performances that are rehearsed and filmed on the Hooker-Dunham Theater stage. Rock River Players founder, Annie Landenberger, has collaborated with Mack and Mahdavi in producing the shows. The prerequisite is that works must either be original or in the public domain (Shakespeare, Edgar Allen Poe, etc.).
“If you’re looking for a monologue, there’s a tremendous amount of material to choose from,” Mack said. “An actor can fit their all into it and easily memorize it.”
Austin Rice, videographer for Brattleboro Community Television, has filmed the series, which began in November.
The most recent SOLOs episode (Episode 3), which premiered earlier this month on YouTube, is titled “From Paradise to Hell on Earth.” The performance is a montage of monologue and song by six area performers. It featured excerpts from Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology,” a soliloquy from Macbeth, and Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
Next up is William Forchion performing his own piece, Spirit Dance: A Conversation with the Ancestors, on Feb. 5.
Forchion, a multidisciplinary artist, adapted his first book into a one-man theater show titled “Billosophy: life ~ circus ~ death,” which premiered at the 2016 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. His theater career has taken him around the world performing with many companies, including Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, The Pickle Family Circus and Cirque du Soleil. As an actor and stuntman, he has been highlighted in numerous television and film productions.
His SOLOs series piece, which will premier during Black History Month, takes the audience on a philosophical and spiritual journey with physicality and humor.
Forchion’s show, “From Paradise to Hell on Earth,” premiers Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. with an after-party/talk-back immediately following (via Zoom) at 8:25 p.m. Each episode premier is followed by a talk-back with the actor and/or director and the virtual viewing audience.
“It gives a little feeling of what it would be like to be at the theater and come say ‘Hi’ after the show,” Mack said.
Next up on Feb. 26 is Travis Laplante, a tenor saxophone player who has done several solo performances for Yellow Barn in Putney.
Two more shows of short theatrical pieces are in rehearsal and building to February filmings with March show dates — one features all original material and the other features performers stretching the artificial boundaries of gender roles.
For more information, visit hookerdunham.org or rockriverplayers.org.
To request links to the YouTube video and to the following talk-back, email info@hookerdunham.com or info@rockriverplayers.org. Both the Feb. 5 premiere and the talk-back following are free of charge and the sharing of links is encouraged.