Radically Rural Sessions Connects Land Use To Community Well-Being

KEENE, NH – At the core of forestry, cattle grazing, farming, housing, economic development and recreation, land use and climate have dominated conversations and concerns.
The connections among proper land use, a healthy environment and livable communities are many. Communities are acting, adjusting and adapting to maintain the resiliency of their local ecosystems by trying to keep these in balance.
Amanda Littleton, the Land and Community track leader at Radically Rural, has assembled three sessions she hopes will draw the general public along with planning and zoning board officials, environmental caretakers and conservationists.
“We are excited to assemble a robust and diverse group of speakers for this year’s sessions,” says Littleton, district manager for Cheshire County Conservation District. “From farmers to activists and organizers, we hope these sessions will serve to encourage and guide attendees in thinking about the possibilities of what can be done in their own regions.”
Radically Rural’s Land and Community sessions take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22. Radically Rural kicks off at 10 a.m. with a keynote speaker followed by Wednesday track sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and a Thursday track session at 2 p.m.
Littleton and volunteers have planned the following:
Sept. 21, 1:30 p.m.: Grain Sheds
Grain, an often-overlooked component of food systems, can dominate landscapes in rural areas. To support local businesses and empower rural economies, grain sheds, essentially networks of grain producers, have been formed to create regional supply chains. They serve to create cohesive and powerful alliances that enhance collaboration among local growers, brewers, processors and makers.
In this session a team of panelists that include Emily Cayer, Northeast Grainshed Alliance; Andrea Stanley, maltster and miller, Valley Malt and Ground Up Grain; Lenny Bussanich, River Valley Community Grains; Barry Labendz, brewer, Kent Falls Brewing Co.; and Sarah Cox, farmer, miller, and CSA, Tuckaway Farm, will discuss the value of regional grain sheds. The session will provide a platform for speakers who play different roles in the workings of a grain shed to share the impact of these initiatives and to provide guidance to those who wish to engage their own communities in the building a regional grain shed.
Land and Community joins forces with the Clean Energy Track of Radically Rural to discuss the importance of engaging youth in climate activism. As the impacts of climate change become increasingly apparent throughout rural life, young people will be critical to making improvements. In the past few years, youth climate activists have garnered worldwide attention for their commitment to the planet and the future. A panel of youth activists will discuss the work they are doing to engage rural populations in their work. Moderator, Phoebe Dolan, co-director of Maine Youth Power, will lead a panel discussion that includes youth climate activists.
Inclusivity and the outdoors – 2 p.m.
Due to socioeconomic barriers and historic discrimination, many well-loved outdoor spaces lack inclusivity and accessibility. Knowing that the recreation economy is deeply connected to the well-being of communities and cultures, this session will explore ways of making the outdoors a welcome place for all. Attendees of this session will hear from panelists who, through various organizations, are working toward these goals. Speakers, including Ana Seiler, of The Venture Out Project, who will share stories on her organization’s experience and tactics used to build inclusivity and engagement in rural and non-rural spaces.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
