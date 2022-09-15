Since 2018, the summit has placed Keene at the nexus of ideas for sustaining rural communities. Now, that spirit will be put to music during a song writing workshop, highlighting how artistry can be applied across a range of disciplines.
Radically Rural, Sept. 21-22 in Keene, will feature this session at 2 p.m. at Brewbakers at 48 Emerald St. Sept. 22.
The idea came from a Connecticut journalist who attended Radically Rural last year. Dalton Zbierski filled out a survey that asked attendees for their suggestions on making the summit better. He doesn’t remember filling out the survey, but in it he expressed his belief that songwriting can improve a journalist’s work. Drawing from his love of Hip Hop music, Zbierski said journalistic skills like “asking questions on the spot,” and interviewing instincts can advance from freestyling music as a creative practice. He came to Radically Rural last year at the suggestion of his executive editor at Turley Publications, where he is also an editor.
Zbierski said he connected with Daniel Roeder, who led a session in 2021 for the Arts and Culture track called, “What Does Creative Placemaking Mean?” Roeder, the academic director of music education for the non-profit David Z Foundation, resides in California. Speaking on his Radically Rural experience that first year, Roeder said he was “deeply impressed with the hybrid learning environment” offered at the summit and the “really interesting swath of information.”
Through his career in arts education, Roeder has developed a method of communal songwriting. The process is based on an interactive slide deck using the program Nearpod, a tool Roeder first used as an educator. With Nearpod, Roeder will collate the thoughts and ideas of workshop participants, asking questions like, “What do we want to write a song about?” and “What are your favorite songs?” The process “captures every voice,” said Roeder of the method.
As the direction of the song takes shape, Zbierski, and a local writer, Becky Kraush, will work with the group to develop lyrics for the song. Kraush is a practitioner of Gateless writing, a philosophy of writing developed by Brattleboro resident Susan Kingsbury in the early 2010s, featuring neuroscientific ideas and Zen Buddhism.
“It helps open up parts of the brain,” Kraush said of Gateless writing.
Kraush is the founder of Read To Me Literary Arts, a venture that sprang from a podcast that hosts “writing salons,” as many as 30 in a month at its busiest.
The theme song will be made on the spot using Ableton, a music-making software, on Roeder’s laptop. He also travels with a mobile studio to record any live instrumentation that needs to be captured.
While the theme song is certainly an exciting prospect, Jessica Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive! and the Arts and Culture Track leader, said she is “most excited for the relationships that can be developed.”
