Radically Rural Launches Fifth Summit

Rural areas and communities make up 97% of the U.S.’ land mass and provide the country with its essentials - water, food, energy and outdoor recreational opportunities. Now, these same spaces find themselves at the heart of climate, political, information, cultural and health changes that are reshaping personal and physical landscapes.

Presenting the stories, challenges and opportunities of rural life, The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel are gearing up for year five of the Radically Rural Summit, a two-day gathering focused on building rural sustainability, held Sept. 21-22 in downtown Keene.

