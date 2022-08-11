Radically Rural Launches Fifth Summit

Rural areas and communities make up 97% of the U.S.’ land mass and provide the country with its essentials - water, food, energy and outdoor recreational opportunities. Now, these same spaces find themselves at the heart of climate, political, information, cultural and health changes that are reshaping personal and physical landscapes.
Presenting the stories, challenges and opportunities of rural life, The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel are gearing up for year five of the Radically Rural Summit, a two-day gathering focused on building rural sustainability, held Sept. 21-22 in downtown Keene.
“Rural communities are intrinsically wired to work together,” says Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director at Hannah Grimes. “We are excited to showcase the creative solutions born out of these collaborations. Their creative ideas inspire us, and we hope they will inspire you.”
Terrence Williams, president of The Sentinel, says that although the pandemic continues, residents and leaders of small communities are “thirsting” for information on how to make their towns more livable and economically healthy.
“Radically Rural has always provided cutting-edge ideas that can be implemented everywhere,” he says. “What better time than now to lift up those concepts.”
Williams is particularly excited about this year’s focus on reaching diverse and underserved audiences with relevant sessions.
“Our track leaders have shown a real interest in providing information in the broadest possible sense to the largest audience possible,” he says.
Julianna Dodson, director for Radically Rural, says she’s most excited about the quality and the variety of the programming and how interactive some of the sessions are.
“The tracks leaders have been so innovative with their sessions,” she says. “These will provide great opportunities for attendees to connect and grow.”
Amanda Littleton, district manager for Cheshire County Conservation District, and Benee Hershon, outreach coordinator for the district, say they are eager to bring young voices to Radically Rural as part of their Lands and Community track.
In collaboration with the Clean Energy track, Littleton and Hershon have assembled a panel of youth activists to discuss how they are engaging rural populations in their small towns.
“We need to support this forward momentum showcased by our youth, and help funnel it toward positive and sustained change,” says Littleton.
Julia Johnston is a knowledge management specialist for ChildKind International and leads the All in for Health track. Johnston says she’s excited her sessions feature holistic approaches that will build healthy and vibrant rural communities.
“This year we’ll focus on the foundation of community well-being, sculpted by the social determinants of health,” she says. “It will take all of us to create a shared vision and begin to shape a new model for healthy, rural communities.”
Jessica Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive!, looks forward to sessions that showcase the ways by which the arts build community connections, grow pride in rural spaces and celebrate the diversity of communities.
“I hope that these track sessions can offer new ways of seeing art that leaves behind the perceived baggage of elitism,” she says.
Entrepreneurship Track leader Chris Harris of the Kansas Leadership Center says the work of building communities that support entrepreneurship can be difficult and complex.
“This is true everywhere,” Harris says, “and it is especially true in rural communities where we may not always have the same resources available to us as our urban counterparts.”
Harris says entrepreneurship can succeed through effective leadership, particularly through state and federal policies. Of equal importance are grassroots efforts that work toward strong entrepreneurship cultures in small towns.
The Community Journalism track will assemble expert journalists to help small news organizations do a better job of covering splintered communities and justice.
Track leader Williams has pulled together a program that, he says, is scalable for rural newsrooms, providing advice and tips that build more responsiveness and relevancy.
“The contemporary issue that journalists everywhere are facing lead us to ask, ‘how can we do a better job of bringing polarized voices together?’” he says.
Main Street sessions explore ways to reimagine rural downtowns to increase accessibility and economic viability.
Track leader Todd Horner, senior planner for Southwest Region Planning Commission, says, “as we make positive changes to our downtowns, it is important to consider how our built environment either supports or inhibits entrepreneurship, health and wellness and the local economy.”
Radically Rural, for which more information can be found at www.radicallyrural.org, is a hybrid event this year with participants able to take part in person or virtually. Organizers hope to see the largest attendance yet with numbers well over the more than 400 who attended last year’s pandemic-impacted summit.
Williams says the goal is for 700 attendees, either in person or online. Dodson says early registrations suggests strong participation.
“We’ve seen more registrations by this time than any other year,” she says. “We only have three states from which we’ve not had attendees – Alaska, Hawaii and Delaware.”
Radically Rural also features the annual CONNECT event, which is a community gathering, networking attendees with local folks; again this year the event is on the grounds of the Wyman Tavern the evening of Sept. 21. The CONNECT theme this year is farm, food and fashion and showcases concepts of a circular economy found in this region.
Other highlights include a songwriting session that will produce a theme song for Radically Rural; a national pitch event for new businesses competing for $10,000; and the annual Livability Slam, which features some of the best community-building ideas from around the country.
Dodson says she plans interactive games for attendees to take part either in person or virtually. The local game will be a scavenger hunt featuring “nuggets of wisdom” from Main Street business. Details on the virtual game are being worked out, Dodson says.
“We are having poets this y-ear, live music, lots of new activities and ways to learn about rural sustainability,” Dodson says. “We want people to be immersed in our communities.”
“This summit is an experience,” adds Kristiansen. “It is an immersion in a thriving downtown and serves as a model for attendees on how a small community can host big events.”
