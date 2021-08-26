Radiant, Glowing Summer Skin

If you are like me and love the hot, sunny days of summer, you most likely have been in the sun as much as possible. The warm penetrating heat of the sun’s rays stimulate vitamin D production. The correct amount of sunlight exposure for increase in vitamin D depends on one’s natural skin color. Lighter skin tones need as little as 15 minutes of sun exposure, while those with darkest skin tones need up to 60 minutes of sun exposure to receive vitamin D benefits. Being in the sun also feels good. Studies have shown that exposure to the sun offers a myriad of health benefits such as improved immune function, improved quality of sleep, stronger bones, stress reduction, reduces depression and might even offer longer life (as seen in a Swedish study featuring 30,000 women).
Many of us are in the sun for prolonged periods of time - at the beach, boating on the lake or simply working in the yard - prolonged periods of sun exposure causes photo aging. Photo aging such as pigmentation, wrinkles, loss of skin tone, rough skin texture and broken capillaries become more obvious over time. The signs we see today are a result of decades of fun in the sun. There are many ways to resist the signs of aging using conventional products and synthetic chemicals, however, I prefer to approach skincare as a wellness practice, not as a resistance to aging, but rather an experience of embracing our older, wiser, beautiful selves.
Utilizing traditional Chinese beauty practices, such as Gua sha and Jade rolling to reduce puffiness and aid in lymphatic drainage can offer remarkable results. These techniques also brighten and tone the skin, aid in collagen production and firm or tighten the skin resulting in your skin having a brighter, more youthful appearance -including an excellent quality. Botanical skincare products amplify the results of your Gua sha and Jade rolling practices. Quality skincare is an investment, but it doesn’t have to be excessively expensive. Beware of advertising gimmicks and synthetic chemical laden quick fixes!! I encourage you to follow the suggestions here in this article for clean, natural skincare that boosts results.
Hydration is key to keeping your skin looking more youthful - both inside and outside. Be sure to drink plenty of water each day. Studies have shown improvements in skin complexion and elasticity as well as reduced puffiness when drinking up to 3 liters of water per day. Drinking adequate amounts of water throughout the day is important for maintaining healthy weight as well as flushing toxins out of the body. It is also important because water hydrates the organs, supports skin health, lubricates the joints, and cushions the brain, spinal cord and other sensitive tissues. In fact, if you did not already know 60% of the human body is water and the blood is 90% water. The brain and heart are composed of 73% water, the lungs are 83%, the muscles and kidneys are 79%, the bones are 31%, and the skin is 64% water. As, you can see water is a vital part of our health and wellness.
Topical hydration is also a very important step for skin health and appearance. Using a cleanser, toner and moisturizer appropriate for your skin type are an essential part of your skincare routine. My favorite brand is Suki, as used in my professional skincare practice for my clients and my own daily at home skincare routine. To best care for your skin, incorporate products such as exfoliants, serums and moisturizers into your skincare protocol. Be sure to establish a good routine for your skincare. Daily cleansing both morning and evening is a must to remove dirt, oil and pollution. I also recommend using a mask 1-2x a week and being sure to use an exfoliant 1-2x a week for best results. Scheduling regular facials with an esthetician will help your skin look and feel it’s best.
Let’s not forget about sun protection. I recommend the use of a hat and good quality sunscreen that is environmentally sound. I fully encourage fun in the sun, but please be mindful and protect your skin - it’s your largest organ. Daily exposure to environmental pollution, as well as toxic chemical surface cleaners and scented fresheners that are used to “purify” indoor air, have been found to cause some skin and health issues. Every day, your body is already working to detoxify
your system and by keeping your skincare products and sun protection clean and natural you are helping your skin to look better and your body to be healthier.
I would like to highlight my favorite products for summer skincare:
Badger After Sun Balm - This ultra-hydrating skin balm smells amazing and provides a radiant glow. It features Lavender and Moroccan Blue Tansy, shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and known to soothe and cool the skin. A must have for any sun worshipper!
Suki Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser - This strong, yet gentle exfoliant purifies the pores, reduces toxic build up and debris, reduces dry skin build up and blemishing, and stimulates collagen production and cellular renewal. This exfoliant is a must have for summer skin. It gently sloths off skin cells and provides a radiant glow. You will love this product!
Suki Moisture Rich Brightening Mask - Featuring Vitamin C, Collagen Peptides and a Brightening Complex. This moisture packed mask contains vitamins and minerals to fight free radicals, fights premature aging and wrinkles, and inhibits the production of melanocytes-reducing hyper pigmentation and discoloration issues. This is an amazing mask and is a definite must for summer skincare.
doTerra Yarrow Pom - A unique nutritive duo that can be used internally and topically. This synergistic blend regulates the body’s protective transcription factors while activating skin protecting proteins that inhibit enzymes known to breakdown elasticity and collagen. Its main chemical components are punic acid, antioxidants, B-caryophyllene and chamazulene. An incredible essential oil blended with cold pressed pomegranate oil,
I recommend adding it to your moisturizer, as I do both morning and night.
As summer slowly slips away from the Northern Hemisphere, be sure to savor any outdoor time to you can make for yourself. Enjoy some fun in the sun knowing these skincare tips and product recommendations can help you cultivate a radiant, more youthful glow for years to come. I also encourage you to celebrate your years of life with reverence and gratitude. Enjoy the simple things in life. Create memories with your closest loved ones, and definitely be sure to drink more water