During my time at Keene State College, I could always count on the school’s Film Society to provide me with an inviting environment to express my admiration toward a number of great movies with some wonderful people. We may be separated from one another under some incredibly strenuous circumstances, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some spectacular cinema together. I want to extend an invitation to all of you in reading and discussing said classic film featured in this column.
I figured the best way to inaugurate “Quarantine Film Society” would be with a seminal slice of children’s entertainment that just so happens to be an endearing ray of positivity we could all use right about now… 1956’s “The Red Balloon.” Director Albert Lamorisse’s award-winning short film about a young Parisian boy (Pascal Lamorisse) and his big red balloon roaming the streets of Paris found its way to me many years ago and remains a timeless parable of the innocence that once enveloped our childhoods.
One day you’re going to school and playing in the park without a care in the world, and before you know it, you’re inevitably saddled with the responsibilities of adulthood. It happens just like that, and there’s no way of stopping it. And here we have a simple tale of a boy who rescues a mesmerizing red balloon from atop an alleyway lamppost, which never fails to put a smile on my face.
A wondrous sense of magical realism permeates the very soul of “The Red Balloon.” It’s the key to its far-reaching adoration. The balloon, which features a mind of its own, never speaks. It hovers in place at its own will. Pascal and his balloon possess an unspoken bond with one another, reacting to the other’s actions.
Pascal’s perspective – the view of a child – drives the fantasy of his new best friend. Whenever he encounters an adult, they’re either dismissive of the balloon’s existence or outright befuddled. This is his world, and the only way to become a part of it is to embrace the magic. I like to believe that without the admiration of Pascal, the balloon would have remained the inanimate object this world had perceived it to be, tied to that pole.
I love how the sentient balloon is a mischief maker, best exemplified in the scene where it teases the embittered principal who locks Pascal in his office for bringing it to school. You even have a cute little mini movie in the moment where the red balloon pursues a blue balloon being held by a little girl passing by, and vice versa. It’s all just so pure and wonderful. “The Red Balloon” remains a tremendous example of fantastical elements operating within an authentic environment without dismantling the foundation of either realm.
We also need to discuss how Lamorisse imbues so much life into a seemingly inanimate object. The hidden string regulating the balloon’s on-screen placement can find itself visible at times as it bobs in place next to Pascal, but the personality of this object is so tangible that the illusion of its sentience takes over completely. The Technicolor process ensures that the crimson red shell of the balloon pops on the screen. Your eye is instinctively drawn to its vibrant shine no matter which direction it’s blowing. It will always remain the immediate focal point in any portion of the frame whether up close or far down the street.
This movie doesn’t exactly feature a traditional happy ending for the pair. In the final moments, balloons of all colors and sizes carry the boy into the sky. What precedes this ending however is one of the most harrowing deaths in film history, and not a drop of blood is spilled: the neighborhood children, having cornered the boy, find themselves in a frenzy to take the balloon down. What we’re treated to is an agonizingly slow demise as the helium ever so slowly fades until, suddenly, a foot appears from outside the frame and stomps on it. I can only imagine the emotional impact this moment must have had for children upon its release, and even today. At least it leaves you with a literal uplifting ending.
It’s a testament to the film’s legacy that, despite clocking in at just under 35 minutes, secured Best Original Screenplay at the 29th Annual Academy Awards. It beat out other feature-length films such as “The Bold and the Brave,” “La Strada” and “The Ladykillers.” That feat seems even more impressive, considering the short contains sparse, brief lines of dialogue.
If you could refer to one image that best exemplifies the innocent demeanor of “The Red Balloon,” it has to be a controlled tracking shot that follows Pascal as he rushes down the sidewalk with the balloon in hand, wind blowing against his face, on his way to school. We’ve all had a moment like this stored away in our memory chest somewhere, despite all of our unique backgrounds. It’s a reliable escape when you feel defeated by the burdensome tasks of adulthood. Your inner child never truly disappears. And it’s okay to let it out of the box to play every once in a while.
Striking, serene and beautifully sincere, this movie is an enduring portrait of childhood nostalgia personified. When the time comes where this devastating mess dissipates, maybe running down the street with a big balloon in hand doesn’t sound like such a bad idea.
Do you have any fond memories of watching “The Red Balloon” as a child? Do you intend to share it with your family? Shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and let me know. I’d love to hear from you! And be safe out there.