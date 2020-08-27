During my time at Keene State College, I could always count on the school’s Film Society to provide me with an inviting environment to express my admiration toward a number of great movies with some wonderful people. We may be separated from one another now under some incredibly strenuous circumstances, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some spectacular cinema together. I want to extend an invitation to all of you to read and discuss the classic films featured in this Quarantine Film Society column.
“I know what a shark looks like because I’ve seen one up close. And you better do something about this one, ‘cause I don’t intend to go through that hell again!”
A few months ago, I got the chance to experience “Jaws” at the Weirs Drive-In, and yeah, it’s still a tremendously tense piece of filmmaking. Even the newly released 4K Blu-ray transfer is a visual marvel unto itself. Everything about this summer has been a nightmare, but nothing can kill “Jaws.” Well, that is, except for scuba tanks, power cables, grenades and bowsprits. Nothing, however, can kill the unanimous admiration many of us share for the definitive summer blockbuster that effectively changed an entire industry overnight. Among my personal watches, I like to leave room for the follow-up that we don’t really talk about yet holds a special place in my heart. Yeah, that’s right. This week, we’re talking about “Jaws 2.”
Any follow-up to a Spielberg film without his involvement is bound to be held to a higher standard than the lightning-in-a-bottle masterpiece that created the modern blockbuster as we know it, by proxy. While not as openly lampooned as “Jaws 3-D” or “Jaws: The Revenge,” “Jaws 2” slips into this pit in which it’s hardly mentioned at all, positively or negatively. Sure, it doesn’t hold a candle to its groundbreaking predecessor, but if you give it a second chance, there’s a lot of stuff here to love.
We once again pick up with Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) performing his day-to-day duties on Amity Island on the brink of a promising, shark-free summer season. But uh oh, here comes another shark. Where did it come from? Is it the same shark reincarnated? I like to believe the divers who came across the sunken Orca wreckage awoke a vengeful shark in the “Jaws” family, but honestly, it doesn’t really matter. We have our shark, hence we have our movie. And despite what you may think, for those who haven’t had a chance to see this yet, “Jaws 2” is not the generic “same old, same old” pony, despite Universal’s insistence on the continuation of a seemingly one-and-done horror film.
Whether intentionally or not, “Jaws 2” is less focused on the shark and more on the people of Amity. There’s a greater emphasis on trauma in the moment of an attack. For example, there’s a really chilling moment where a petrified Tina (Ann Dusenbery) whispers, “Make it go away. Make it go away,” mere seconds after her boyfriend Eddie (Gary Dubin) is violently ripped from their boat by the shark beneath. And on the other side, you have Scheider playing Brody as a man who still hasn’t properly dealt with his demons from that infamous shark hunt, allowing his impulses to manifest in dangerous actions such as firing his pistol in the middle of a public beach.
The one section of this movie that’ll always stick with me, however, is the death of young Marge (Martha Swatek) and how brutal it is despite showing very little. Right as she helps Sean (Marc Gilpin) onto the boat, the shark rises above the water and chomps down on her while he’s forced to watch it happen. You don’t see the bite happen from up front, but from behind. And it was the audible crunch that truly made this one of the defining traumatic movie moments of my childhood. It’s a surreal moment when you realize at a young age that you’re never truly safe from some horrifying stuff.
In terms of pacing, “Jaws” is razor sharp, never wasting time and always building tension. For all of the love I give “Jaws 2,” it’s kind of a mess. It isn’t until the second half when this kicks into high gear as the shark — scarred from a boat explosion — stalks a group of sailing teens out at sea. It becomes a full-blown slasher movie that ramps the tension up until its shocking (heh) ending. It helps that John Williams returns with another wonderful score that evokes a great deal of suspense when it strikes.
Akin to Spielberg’s woes during the production of “Jaws,” it’s a miracle that “Jaws 2” ever made it as far as it did. The film’s original director, John D. Hancock (“Let’s Scare Jessica to Death”), was fired a month into production, and replaced with Jeannot Szwarc (“Somewhere in Time”). Scheider would frequently clash with Szwarc on set. Residents at Martha’s Vineyard got fed up with the film’s shooting presence, going so far as to sell “Universal Go Home” T-Shirts.
And by the time they wrapped things up, “Jaws 2” cost the studio over $30 million — three times the price tag of “Jaws” and Universal’s highest budgeted film up to that point. Lucky for them, “Jaws 2” was a hit, although nowhere near as successful as the original, raking in about $183 million at the box office.
And on a final note, as others have already joked about, don’t forget that Vaughn (Murray Hamilton), ignoring credible warnings, still retains his position as mayor of Amity Island despite carelessly offering his community up as a buffet to the shark one movie ago. Something to keep in mind in the next few months, just saying.
Do you think “Jaws 2” deserves a re-evaluation? What are some of your favorite shark movies? Send me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and let me know! Be safe out there.