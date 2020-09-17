Quarantine Film Society

Somewhere in the dark recesses of the universe lies a rip in space and time that let “Bill & Ted Face the Music” escape from a better reality in which empathy and the ability to safely see this in a crowded theater exists. The wholesome company of Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) felt like a strangely alien artifact amid all of the ugliness 2020 has offered up. Out of the darkness comes a film, brimming with adventure and positivity, about two dudes who live to make the world a better place with the power of music. And I think that’s kinda beautiful. I really needed this.
“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (originally released in 1989) saw them snatching prominent historical figures to finish their most heinous history report, while its sequel in 1991, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” saw the pair go to hell and back to defeat their robot doppelgangers before the future unravels. Coming up with a fantastical idea for a third installment after already meeting God, befriending Death (William Saddler) and time hopping with Abraham Lincoln and Socrates in the same phone booth is a challenge that Chris Matheson and Ted Solomon, writers of the previous two features, were saddled with. And for all of the work that went into getting this movie greenlit, they’ve done a pretty great job at recapturing the kind, light-hearted magic that turned Reeves and Winter into one of the greatest buddy duos in film.
For all of the talk about Bill and Ted writing the song that will bring peace on Earth, the time has come for them to pay up. This time around, according to Kelly (Kristen Schaal), the scientist daughter of Rufus (played in the first two films by the late-George Carlin), the binding power of Wyld Stallyns must perform a song that also fixes all of reality, lest it all collapse in on itself.
“Face the Music” essentially harkens back to the ticking clock device of “Excellent Adventure” that puts the pressure on our optimistic heroes. The question of how these two pulled off such a prophesized feat never really needed to be answered, but with Matheson, Solomon and director Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) at the helm, the resolution, it turns out, is well worth the wait.
Bill and Ted have endured throughout all of these decades as the epitome of what male friendships should strive to be. The symbiotic relationship fueled by Reeves and Winter’s infectious chemistry makes for a hive mind mentality where they operate as one lovable being. Their involvement ensures that “Face the Music” is less of a soulless greatest hits album and more of an earnest passion project with some much-needed timely optimism. They are wholeheartedly good people trying to do the right thing, and sometimes that’s all you need.
With the running throughline of personal acceptance, all while interacting with alternate incarnations of themselves, it wouldn’t be too far off to consider “Bill & Ted’s Introspective Expedition” as an alternate title. And just to be clear, “Face the Music” is a very, very funny film. I was constantly grinning from ear to ear through all of the silly quantum antics.
Among some of the bright new additions are Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not”) and Brigette Lundy- Paine (“Atypical”) as Billie and Thea. Much like their most excellent fathers, the two share a commonality with their upbeat attitudes and multigenerational admiration for music. The ingredient with a lot of rebooted, decades-old properties is the introduction of the younger generation stepping into the fold and learning the tricks of the trade. Luckily, Weaving and Paine make a stellar duo, capturing the youthful spirit of Reeves and Winter while remaining their own positive, hilarious forces. And in being in tune with their future-saving dads, Billie and Thea are refreshingly spared from having to undergo the tired “embarrassed by the family until the inevitable third act breakthrough” routine that so often accompanies the late sequel trend.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is a movie that could very easily be scrutinized on behalf of its basic plotting and distracting green screen composition. It’s significantly less visually creative in terms of its predecessors, but you can’t deny that it’s crafted with the same earnest enthusiasm as “Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey.” It never pretends to be anything other than what it has to be; the long-awaited threequel sticks to what it knows and succeeds as a result. There’s a very good chance the finale will make you cry, as it reduced me to a blubbering, emotional mess, so best be prepared for that.
At the moment, there are no lovable goofballs vigorously fighting to unite the world in peace, rhythm and harmony, but for 90 minutes, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” instills a dash of hope that maybe things will be alright.