Quarantine Film Society

During my time at Keene State College, I could always count on the school’s Film Society to provide me with an inviting environment to express my admiration toward a number of great movies with some wonderful people. We may be separated from one another under some incredibly strenuous circumstances right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some spectacular cinema together. I want to extend an invitation to all of you in reading and discussing said classic film featured in this bi-weekly column.
Women have always been one of the most integral foundations of Horror, even if the genre hasn’t always been kind to them. I’ve always held a great affinity for these films but there’s no denying that it has humiliated, exploited, brutalized and overshadowed them, notably African-American women, to varying degrees. It has also, however, uplifted, empowered and galvanized generations of badass screen women to take the threat head-on and emerge triumphant figures just as iconic as the killer himself.
The time-honored trope of the final girl and/or scream queen has been updated accordingly as times change, giving birth to a new wave of subversive horror heroines, embedded with agency and empathy, such as Neve Campbell (“Scream”), Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (“Revenge”) and Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day”), to name a few. Horror writer Mary Beth McAndrews wrote a great piece on the subject for Film School Rejects (“The History and Transformation of the Final Girl”). For now, however, I would like to take a moment to shine the spotlight toward two of my personal favorite Horror women of the past decade and why they should be revered in the same vein as Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”), Sigourney Weaver (“Alien”) and Heather Langenkamp (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”).
Grace (Samara Weaving) in “Ready or Not” (2019)
A newfound puzzle piece of the family, the charming Grace (Samara Weaving) must partake in a game of tradition before being truly inducted into the obscenely wealthy Le Domas Dominion. By chance, she pulls the “hide and seek” card, putting the Le Domas clan in an awkward position of hunting her down within their spacious manor. Either she dies by sunrise or something terrible happens to the family. When Grace learns of her ordained fate, the resourceful newlywed must survive the night of “f***ing rich people,” but not without getting hers along the way.
If the name Samara Weaving has not yet bopped on your horror radar, you may want to hunker down because this Australian force of nature will let you know soon enough. “Mayhem,” “The Babysitter,” and the upcoming “Bill & Ted Face the Music” have demonstrated just how resilient an actress she can be. The promotional material for “Ready or Not,” coupled with Weaving’s involvement, had me pretty excited. Even I didn’t expect it to be one of my all-time favorite horror films, let alone my number one pick of last year. From any angle, this movie rocks.
Grace is a brave fighter who can see right through their extravagant exteriors yet still has her shield up a bit. After the Le Domas’ intentions are grisly demonstrated, you come to realize that there is no scenario where Grace wins by remaining with her husband Alex (Mark O’Brien). She’s reluctantly molded into the one thing the Le Domas’ have feared since their pact with the devilish Mr. LeBail: reckoning. The Le Domas fortune is a disease, and Grace is the cure.
Weaving’s performance is off-the-charts fantastic. With all of the copious amounts of blood being thrown at her face, she makes it look easy. Even her multipurpose wedding dress and its transformation throughout the course of the film is the source of an excellent piece from Millicent Thomas (“How Ready or Not’s Wedding Dress Becomes a Weapon Against the Patriarchy”). I won’t dare spoil the ending but for those who have yet to see “Ready or Not,” imagine a friend telling you an amazing joke and then delivers the most gratifying, gut-busting (heh) punchline possible. It is a standing ovation of a finale, and Weaving’s involvement makes it that much more memorable. In short, Samara Weaving is pretty awesome, don’t you think?
Mia (Jane Levy) in “Evil Dead” (2013)
We should all know better than to stay in a dilapidated cabin in the woods, but for Mia (Jane Levy), she has no choice. When her friends bring her here to detox, things get really bloody, really fast. Maybe it has to do with one friend reading from a suspicious-looking book in the basement that’s been wrapped in a garbage bag and barbed wire. Oops.
Based on Sam Raimi’s 1981 indie horror cult sensation, “The Evil Dead,” director Fede Alvarez’s bold reimagining goes for the jugular and isn’t satisfied until every drop of blood is rushing out like a fire hose. Bruce Campbell’s manic performance as Ash will always be my favorite thing about “Evil Dead” but, funny enough, this was my first exposure to the series and I’ll never forget leaving the theater with a stupid smile on face. Ah, movie theaters. Remember when we used to go to those?
Upon the film’s development, it was agreed that they didn’t want to replicate Ash, whether by name or personality, in favor of touting fresh blood instead. And what we got was then-newcomer Jane Levy (“Don’t Breathe”) as Mia, a recovering heroin addict who succumbs to the fierce power of the “Book of the Dead.” She goes through a stunning transformation that involves extensive makeup and being immersed in thousands upon thousands of gallons of blood. Through all of that practical makeup, the expression in her face remains the stuff of nightmares. It’s all in the eyes. No literal blood storm could hide that.
“Evil Dead,” in some ways, is remarkably better than the original even if comparing them is a bit unfair due to Sam Raimi’s notoriously troubled shoot (i.e. this movie had time, money and a well-planned schedule). The brutality of the reimagining hits harder and is infinitely more terrifying. Having the friend group not believe Mia because they think she’s seeing things as a result of withdrawals is a great excuse to make them stay, even if they rightfully ought to leave.
A memorable spectacle of grotesque body horror, “Evil Dead” is also a surprisingly effective allegory for overcoming a drug addiction. After disposing of her remaining stash in the well, Mia experiences the most suffering during her immediate withdrawal period as the evil possesses her body, mercilessly harming her friends in the process. She is pushed to her absolute limits. When faced with the ultimate choice, she makes a brave sacrifice that allows her to stand triumphant. Again, without spoiling it, Mia’s big moment is one of THE horror movie climaxes to beat.
The extreme gore and spectacular makeup work already make “Evil Dead” an excellent remake on its own terms, but it’s Jane Levy’s passionate presence that propels it among the best horror films of the 2010s.
Who are some of your favorite horror women? If you would like me to cover a horror heroine of your choosing, send me an email (moviemoxie1@gmail.com) and let me know! Be safe out there.