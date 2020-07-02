Quarantine Film Society

During my time at Keene State College, I could always count on the school’s Film Society to provide me with an inviting environment to express my admiration toward a number of great movies with some wonderful people. We may be separated from one another under some incredibly strenuous circumstances right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some spectacular cinema together. I want to extend an invitation to all of you in reading and discussing the classic film featured in this bi-weekly column.
“We may be witnesses to a Biblical prophecy come true.”
A petrified young girl (Sandy Descher), clutching her doll, is spotted from a passing helicopter above as she aimlessly wanders the New Mexico desert. She’s unresponsive to the questions she’s asked. Her trailer home (parents missing) is found demolished without explanation. Still in a state of shock, she catches a whiff of formic acid and jolts out of her chair and into the corner crying. All she can scream is “THEM! THEM! THEM!” The terror in her voice accentuates the man-made horror within one of the most iconic 1950s creature features: Gordon Douglas’s 1954 chiller, “THEM!”
Spawned in the stew of fallout radiation from the atomic bomb, a nest of giant mutated ants roam the New Mexico desert, threatening to disrupt human civilization should they be allowed to escape. And it’s up to James Arness (“The Thing from Another World”), James Whitmore (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Edmund Gwenn (“Miracle on 34th Street”) and Joan Weldon (“Day of the Badman”) to formulate a plan before the nest’s queen ant makes Los Angeles the epicenter of mankind’s destruction.
Alongside the nightmare-inducing faces of the Zanti Misfits (“The Outer Limits”), the massive mutations of “THEM!” were one of the most terrifying movie monsters I had ever seen as a child. I vividly remember the scene in which they make themselves known for the first time. Everyone is out scoping areas of the New Mexico desert looking for tracks, sugar and other clues. They hear the ant’s shrieking stridulation in the distance, an effect made possible by syncing tree frogs and other various birds together.
Without warning, those imposing mandibles peer over the small little hill right above Dr. Patricia Medford (Weldon). And if that weren’t scary enough, I’ll never forget the image of a chopper flying over the main nest, in which one of the ants is standing guard outside with a full human rib cage in its mouth, spitting it out among a scattering of other human bones. These ants mean business, capable of injecting their victims with enough formic acid to kill 20 men. Chills ran throughout my body.
Arriving in the midst of “Godzilla” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “THEM!” would be one of the kick-starters of the “giant insect” sub-genre with Universal’s “Tarantula” following suit the next year. The classic movie monsters had their moment to shine throughout the 1940s and 50s, and now it was time for alien invaders and big bugs to take over the silver screen. It had to have been a wonderfully unpredictable experience to see this in a theater – if you hadn’t taken a look at the poster, that is. All you have is “THEM!,” a vague title that implies the titular monster could be just about anything. And when you get to the ant’s big entrance, you’re already scared stiff before you couldn’t even laugh at the idea of giant mutant ants.
“THEM!” never reaches the heights of Toho’s “Godzilla” in its reflection on the devastating repercussions of the A-Bomb. It’s a monster movie first and a nuclear parable second. As an American monster movie of its era, “THEM! has held up surprisingly well. The presence of Whitmore and a pre-”Gunsmoke” Arness give it a degree of authenticity. It’s Gwenn’s Dr. Medford, however, who is easily the most captivating human presence. He enters the film with a unique confidence and maintains it despite everything’s strange development. It just goes to show that whether Gwenn’s on trial for being Santa Claus or an esteemed myrmecologist clashing with giant ants, the movie is safe in his hands.
Amid the routine creature anatomy crash course and “what did you see last night?” consultations, “THEM!” rarely loses focus on the implications of these monsters taking over; the scenario is taken seriously as if it were an actual emergency. The scientists, law enforcement and the military have to constantly be one step ahead of their insect counterparts. If you have a sharp eye, you might even be able to spot Leonard Nimoy in a brief role as an Army sergeant.
The pyrotechnic ants, about 12 feet in length, remain an incredible milestone in special effects, securing an Oscar nomination in the process. You can see the machines have very limited functionality considering the limitations at the time. And yet, the team behind its construction did an amazing job making it feel like it’s an actual insect mutation. For its era, these are some legitimately terrifying creatures. From the way they’re lit to Francis J. Sheid’s unnerving sound design, the ants are arguably just as scary as the shark in “Jaws.”
Even though Douglas had three life-sized ants constructed for the film, his select framing gives the impression that, beyond those few, lie hundreds just off screen and ready to strike. By the time “THEM!” culminates in a thrilling climax in the labyrinthe water pipes of the Los Angeles river, the capability of the titular threat is more than established.
A landmark achievement in special effects, “THEM!” remains a quintessential creature feature whose monsters are still effectively scary. Those ants will creep me out until the day I die. And for that reason, “THEM!” will always hold a special place in my monster heart.
Be safe out there.