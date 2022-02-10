Puppy Love

We love our dogs, and they sure seem affectionate — leaping up to greet us, snuggling up next to us on the couch or bed. But do they actually love us?
It’s a complicated question, but at least some scientists say the answer is yes.
“Dogs have an exaggerated, ebullient, perhaps even excessive capacity to form affectionate relationships with members of other species,” Clive Wynne, a psychologist at Arizona State University who studies canine behavior, wrote in his 2019 book Dog Is Love. “ … In my scientific writing, where I am obliged to use technical language, I call this abnormal behavior hypersociability. But as a dog lover who cares deeply about animals and their welfare, I see absolutely no reason we shouldn’t just call it love.”
We can’t see into their heads, of course, so there are limits to our knowledge of what dogs — or any animals — feel.
But dogs’ behavior suggests they at least feel certain emotions — such as joy as they chase a frisbee, or fear during a thunderstorm — Mary Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist and director of the American Kennel Club’s Family Dog Program, pointed out.
“The general thinking with regard to canine emotions is that dogs have the same emotions that might be attributed to a human 2 to 2.5 years old,” she said via email.
But dogs don’t seem to experience more complex emotions like guilt, she said — what looks like guilt is just a response to an angry reaction from their human that they know is coming. “This is operant conditioning (learning), not emotion,” Burch said.
In studying animals’ emotions, it can be tempting to compare their behavior to humans and assume they feel what we do — which might not be the case, said Leslie Curren, a senior lecturer in the University of New Hampshire’s Department of Biological Sciences.
For example, elephants sometimes stand around the body after one of their herd dies.
“Sometimes people describe that as mourning,” Curren said. “And there’s some disagreement about, is that anthropomorphizing? … Some people will say that we’re ascribing too much to describe that as grieving, because we can’t say for sure.”
We especially like to humanize our canine friends.
“What I say to my students is, on the one hand, you want to be careful about not putting too many human emotions on something like dogs, where we’re basically just talking about them as if they’re people,” she said. “ … But on the other hand, as a dog owner, I’ve never met a dog owner who would look you in the eye and say dogs don’t have emotions.”
Burch said canine displays of affection can be looked at through a “behavioral perspective.”
“If you define affection as fondness or tenderness, it’s not clear that dogs feel affection toward us an emotion,” she said, but they learn to associate their human with positive activities they enjoy.
“You get a new dog … you feed the dog, walk the dog a few times a day — something it enjoys, you play with the dog, and brush the dog, and give the dog treats … you become a reinforcer for the dog,” she said. “And that begins to look like affection. The dog runs to you when you come in the door. The dog jumps on the couch to sit by you when you watch television, and if you have other family members, the dog seems to prefer your company.”
Wynne, the ASU professor, argues that dogs have a “loving nature” — a unique ability to form bonds with other creatures — that’s key to understanding them. He writes in Dog Is Love that he believes “it is dogs’ desire to form warm emotional bonds … that has made them so successful in human history.”
In a 2019 interview with the Washington Post, he cited several lines of research supporting his conclusion. For example, in experiments inspired by heroic rescue stories, dog owners would crawl into a box and cry out; their pets would seem upset and try to get them out.
Other research has found that dogs’ levels of oxytocin — a hormone associated with emotional bonding in people — can go up when around humans, and used brain scans to see how dogs react to reminders that their owner is near, Wynne told the newspaper.
Of course, that doesn’t mean your dog feels exactly what you do when you gaze into each other’s eyes.
“I’m not saying human and dog love are identical,” Wynne said in the interview. “I’m just saying there’s enough similarity between how dogs form strong emotional bonds and how people form strong emotional bonds that it’s fair enough to use the love word.”