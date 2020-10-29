Pumpkin Spice and All Things Nice

The foliage has peaked, Halloween is upon us, and the energy of autumn has settled in. Despite the chill in the air, there is still plenty of time to revel in the season’s signature scent — pumpkin spice. And you can find everything you need for some sweet pumpkin self-care right here in the Monadnock region.
Perhaps you’re familiar with Holland Homestead Farm in Hillsborough. They’re well-known at the local farmers’ markets and fairs for their rich, goat milk products and friendly smiles. But what you may not know is that they have an almost cult-like following when fall rolls around each year.
According to owner Rebecca Holland, a local expert in effective, natural and joyous body care, the farm’s pumpkin spice scent is “seriously a top favorite!” It only appears from September to October each year, and as the farm’s website says, the warm and spicy autumn notes “capture the essence of the finest New England season.”
The first way to enjoy is with Holland Homestead’s creamy Shea Butter Sugar Scrub designed to leave skin silky, even in the driest months. It exfoliates as you rub, removing dead, surface skin cells and leaving a lovely glow.
A decadent follow-up is the Pumpkin Spice Goat Milk Lotion, touted for its thoughtfully selected ingredients and healing properties. Goat milk is known for its ability to soothe dry or damaged skin, particularly during cold Granite State winters, and also during times of increased handwashing (like in a pandemic!).
Lastly, a more recent addition to the pumpkin spice lineup at HollandHomestead.com is an Aromatherapy Spray to infuse the home with autumn energy. Spray into the air or onto linens, your yoga mat, or your meditation cushion and invite that fresh, sweet fall feeling into the room.
This year, as you revel in the pumpkiny goodness, take an extra moment for gratitude, because believe it or not, Holland Homestead’s pumpkin spice magic almost never came to fruition this fall.
“It was hard to get supplies to make it this year due to COVID, but I’m so glad we put in the effort!” Holland said. She described 2020 as “a crash course in understanding supply chains.” But thank goodness for her efforts.
The same goes for the owners of Magzalea Farm & Sanctuary in Fitzwilliam, “home to some of the coolest misfits you’ll ever meet!” The unique farm, which has created a soft landing for homeless animals of all shapes, sizes and abilities, is also pretty special in another way.
Owner Mandy Exel is a talented artisan who crafts and sells batches of handmade candles, soaps, lotions, sprays and more to support the profound work being done at the farm. One of her favorite scents to work with at this time of year is pumpkin spice.
But she, too, said 2020 has been tough for sourcing what’s needed. “It’s been hard to find a lot of ingredients,” she noted. And when she has been able to, she said the “shipping time is forever.” Thankfully, she thought ahead and made this fall favorite happen, offering both a lotion and soap through the farm’s online store with shipping and local pickup available.
Both products feature natural ingredients, and the soap is palm-free to reduce the dangerous impacts of deforestation and habitat disruption/destruction. Not only does each bar do a little good for the environment on a global scale, but every purchase also supports the farm right here at home. It costs a great deal to feed and care for the sweet bunch of misfits Magzalea has welcomed to their sanctuary, and every contribution helps.
Most urgently, according to Exel, “We need to build a couple of duck wheelchairs, and Roscoe the lamb will need new wheels soon.” For anyone who doesn’t already follow this amazing farm on social media, Roscoe is a feisty, snuggly champ who arrived at the farm at only two weeks old back in April.
He had lost the use of his hind legs shortly after birth, and the prognosis wasn’t good. However, with some big love, good juju and a lot of dedicated care, Roscoe has thrived and gets around with the support of an ingenious assistive device with wheels. He’s ready for a new ride, though, and every pumpkin purchase helps.
For more information about products and to lend a hand with the misfits, visit MagzaleaSanctuary.org.