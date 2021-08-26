Pucker Up! A Good August Harvest Means, It’s Pickling Time

Pickling is in my blood and vinegar runs through my veins. My mom made the best dilly beans ever and she had a zucchini relish recipe that just popped with the perfect balance of sweet and sour. She was a pickling pro.
Pickling was, and still is, one of the best methods for preserving an abundance of vegetables during the months of harvest. In the not-so-distant past, it was a surefire way for families to ensure that there was both enough food to last them through the lean winter months and that nothing they grew in their gardens would go to waste.
Fast-forward to modern times, and quick pickling is a food trend that you can find on any cooking show or restaurant menu. The tang and crunch that a pickled veg adds to a dish just can’t be beat.
I’ve pickled cucumbers, beets, onions, jalapenos, and one year we even pickled kohlrabi spears. (That was my son’s idea and it was actually a surprisingly tasty preparation for a vegetable that looks much more exotic than it tastes.)
These days, though, I cheat just a little. Cheating for me means that my preferred pickling method has evolved primarily into the refrigerator variety. No shame in my game -- and no more sweating over boiling pots of water on a sweltering August day for me.
Refrigerator pickling is super-easy and quick and although it results in a shorter shelf life than traditional pickling, for us the few months that they last in the fridge are plenty long enough. For the jalapenos, I simply slice the peppers and submerge in jars of white vinegar. They’re absolutely my favorite burger topping.
And can I just brag a little and say I was a proud Momma Bear the day my son came to me and asked if he could pickle some red onions for our Taco Tuesday night. He must have vinegar running through his veins, too.
I’ve included his onion recipe here, as well as my most-recent preparation for refrigerator pickles. For the pickles, I used dried dill and ground mustard as substitutions for fresh dill and mustard seed, as well as red onion instead of Vidalia.
If you love pickles as much as we do, save the date for Winchester Pickle Festival -- it’s coming back on September 25!
Refrigerator Pickles
Adapted from aspicyperspective.com
3 pickling cucumbers, sliced evenly
1/4 cup Vidalia onion, sliced
3-5 sprigs fresh dill weed
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup water
2 cloves garlic, smashed
1 1/2 tsp. pickling salt, or kosher salt
1/4 tsp. granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. whole black peppercorns
1/4 tsp. whole yellow mustard seeds
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
Pack a clean pint-sized jar with sliced cucumbers, onion slices, and dill sprigs. Leave a 1/2 inch of space at the top of the jar for liquid. In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, garlic, and spices until the mixture comes to a simmer and salt and sugar dissolve. Cool the brine and fill the jar. Close the lid tightly and refrigerate for 24 hours before eating.
Quick Pickled Onions
Adapted from gimmesomeoven.com
1 large red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup water
1 tsp. fine sea salt
1–2 tbsp. sweetener (maple syrup, honey, sugar, etc.)
Heat the vinegar, water, salt, and sweetener in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until the mixture reaches a simmer. Place thinly-sliced onions in a Mason jar and pour the hot vinegar mixture over the onions. Screw on the lid and shake briefly until onions are evenly coated with mixture. Let marinate for 30 minutes and serve immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to two weeks.