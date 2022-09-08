Unions of Love & Pride

1. Your Names: David Dauphin & Bruce Murphy
2. Hometown: David - Claremont, NH & Bruce - Swanzey, NH
3. Married? Yes. Civil union 1/1/2008 legal 1/1/2010
4. Wedding Story: We started planning a ceremony in 2002 but there were too many ideas and suggestions coming to us by well-meaning friends and family, probably like a lot of other people’s plans. We decided to just elope on our February vacation in Key West. We planned exactly what we wanted and only told one close friend, swore him to secrecy and asked him to be our best man. We were married at sunset on a boat in international waters off the coast of Key West by the ship’s captain. That, to us, is the one that counts. We also had a ceremony at our home attended by family and friends, January 1, 2008 when Civil Union was adopted and then transferred to a legal marriage when it became legal in 2010.
5. Business Affiliation (Current and/or Former): David taught for 33 years at Marlborough High School and Keene High School/Cheshire Career Center. He currently is doing property management on our rentals. Bruce is co-owner of Murphy’s Auto Body, Managing Broker at Keller Williams Metropolitan in Keene and Principal Broker Keller Williams Metro in Southern Vermont.
6. Volunteer Interests: Both David and Bruce are involved in town government and volunteer organizations in Gilsum. David is Chair of the Gilsum Historical Society, Town Moderator, a member of the Gilsum Community Park Committee and an organizer of the Gilsum Community Dinner held annually. Bruce is Chair of the Gilsum Public Library Board of Trustees, a member of the Historical Society, the Gilsum Community Park Committee and also an organizer of the Gilsum Community Dinner. He is also on the NH Association of REALTORs Legal Committee and Scholarship Chair for the Monadnock Board of REALTORs. Both are active in many other Gilsum town events such as Rock Swap and multiple other town events.
7. What is the biggest challenge facing the LGBTQ+ community? The LGBTQ+ community has come out as being comfortably accepted in our present world for the first time in decades and is flourishing as the way life should be. But all the hard work of generations could be taken away by politics.
8. Why is support for Keene Pride important to you? Visibility is key to acceptance and understanding that we are just people doing our jobs, going to school, church and working in our communities for the good of everyone. Shouldn’t that be what it is all about? Not who you love? Bruce comments that a long time ago one of my sisters asked why I never told her I was gay. He answered without thinking, Why didn’t you ever tell me you were straight? We laughed and moved forward. It should be that easy.
******************
1. Your Names: Carolyn Crane & Eileen Fernandes
2. Hometowns: Carolyn - Blandford, MA & Eileen - New Bedford, MA
3. Married? Yes. We had our civil union on 8/30/2008 and legal marriage on 01/06/2010
4. Wedding Story: We have been partnered since 12/1998. In 2008 we wanted to validate our relationship with the only legal means possible at the time so had a civil union. It was a private ceremony, officiated by Rev. Jan Howe, who was the minister of the Congregational Church of Alstead at the time. When legal marriage became an option, we felt it was incredibly important to secure a marriage license. We did so as soon as possible, taking our lunch break from work to go to City Hall and secure our marriage license. The Clerk was just about as excited as we were as it was either the first or one of the first same sex couple licenses she completed. At the same time we were at the Clerk’s office a young mother was there to get a birth certificate for her first child. I think we were more excited for each other’s family!
5. Business Affiliation (Current and/or Former):
Carolyn moved to the Monadnock Region in 1979, retired in 2017 as the Housing Manger at Keene Housing. Prior to that she worked over 30 years at MFS. Eileen:moved to the Monadnock Region in 1995; retired in 2021 as the Chief Program Officer at MFS. Prior to that she worked for 13 years at Cheshire Medical Center; most recently at the Chief of Operations for the Center for Population Health.
6. Volunteer Interests: Volunteer interests are many and varied. Both have served on many non-profit boards
Carolyn currently serving as the President of the Board of the Monadnock Food Cooperative; been on the board for almost 6 years. Other current membership groups include the Ladies Charitable Society and 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County. Carolyn’s past Board, Community and non-profit contributions include MCVP and Budget Committee member in Winchester.
Eileen currently is on the Board of Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC); on the executive committee of the Leadership Council for the Health Monadnock Alliance, and a member of the Behavioral Health Community Health Improvement workgroup. Other current membership groups: Friends of the Keene Public Library, The Ladies Charitable Society, 100+Women of Cheshire County. Past board involvement: Dental HealthWorks, AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region, Monadnock Housing, Wyman Way Cooperative
7. What is the biggest challenge facing the LGBTQ+ community? It’s important for young people to see local and relatable role models in all aspects of their lives, and in particular, when it comes to the most essential aspects of identity. It is also critical that everyone, regardless of how they identify, feel safe and respected.
8. Why is support for Keene Pride important to you? Keene Pride represents the ways in which a community can provide those role models and can help create an environment of safety and tolerance that enables self-expression and personal growth.
******************
1. Names: Patrick Brown & Paulee Mekdeci
2. Hometown: Patrick - Whitingham, VT & Paulee - Adams, MA (Berkshire County)
3. Married - Yes, Civil Union 5/5/07 and Marriage 5/3/14
4. Wedding Story: We’ve been together over 18 years. We met in our early 20’s and saw same sex marriage become legal in MA, then VT, then NH and federally. When we were ready to marry we were living in Brattleboro, VT. Vermont was the first state to have same sex civil unions, but had not yet legalized same-sex marriage. We had a beautiful civil union ceremony and reception. Patrick’s grade school teacher was our officiant and both of our Mothers and Grandmothers walked us down the aisle. After our civil union, we moved to New Hampshire for a short time and continued the fight for marriage equality in NH. We received a wonderful thank you letter from then governor Lynch just after NH made same-sex marriage legal. After moving back to Vermont, we decided to convert our civil union to marriage and had wedding number 2 with another fabulous ceremony and reception in 2014. With today’s political climate, it feels like we could be going back to the days of fighting for equal marriage rights. It will be an honor to express our love and commitment to each other at Keene Pride Fest 22!
5. Business Affiliation: Brown Computer Solutions (founded by Patrick as a teenager) in Brattleboro and Keene. The PIMS Pro has customers all over the world.
6. Volunteer interests: We both serve on the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont board as well as for Keene Pride. We have had a long history of both volunteer and board service with APSV.
7. Biggest challenge facing the LGBTQ+ community? Rights that have been fought for and won are in jeopardy. Queer people need more representation in government to protect and expand rights and protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
8. Why is support for Keene Pride Important to you?
When given the opportunity to join the board for Keene Pride, we both jumped. This area needs more community events for queer people. There are so many people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community that live here and desire a bigger sense of community. I feel like we are bringing PRIDE to the greater Keene area year round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.