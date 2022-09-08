Restaurant Happenings During Keene Pride Week

With Pride Week coming into Keene September 11 through 18th, the city is colorfully celebrating in every way they can, and that includes local restaurants.
Many restaurants in downtown Keene are creating drink and food specials as a way to help Keene celebrate Pride Week. This should be a wonderful week filled with support for the LGBTQ+ community and local businesses as well.
Fireworks Keene is hosting an exciting afterparty to follow the show, “The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna Tribute.” The show will feature everyone’s favorite Madonna moments including videos and award-show performances brought to life by the queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Join the queens and Keene Pride at the afterparty held at 9:30 p.m. There will be music, drag, drinks and a pizza bar that is included in the ticket cost. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.keenepride.org/afterparty. This a 21-plus event. Fireworks is located at 22 Main St., Keene.
Danya Landis, Art Director, Co-Founder and Partner of Machina Arts in Keene, said that Machina is ecstatic that a pride festival is coming to Keene and they are in the works of planning some special things around the festival. “We believe it’s a well needed event! Keene Pride has brought so much life into our city so far and we cannot wait for the energy this festival will bring. Folks can check in to see what we have planned by finding us on Facebook or Instagram or visiting our website at www.machinaarts.org.”
On Sunday, September 18 there will be a big event called “Married with Pride.” Members of the LGBTQ+ community were invited to marry in a public wedding ceremony in downtown Keene. Four couples will marry or renew their wedding vows and the nuptials will take place during Keene Pride’s inaugural Pride Block Party at 1 p.m., at the gazebo in Central Square. Miss Ginger Soulless, an ordained minister, will conduct the service.
Many local restaurants will be participating to support this special event.
To help celebrate the four couples tying the knot, four celebratory gift baskets will be donated by Keene Chamber members and will be given to each couple to recognize their commitment to one another.
Kate Bruhmuller, Events Coordinator for the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber said that local businesses were asked to donate to each couple’s gift basket, and if possible, to stay open on the weekend of September 17 and 18 to welcome patrons. The Chamber also asked that restaurants create a special drink or dessert to celebrate the four marriages with $1 of each purchased returning to Keene Pride.
As the event nears, many restaurants will be posting their specials available either on their websites, or social media.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region and build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. To contact Keene Pride, please email general@keenepride.com. Upcoming event information can be found at www.keenepride.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.