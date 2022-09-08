Restaurant Happenings During Keene Pride Week

Recent Drag Brunch was a huge success at Fireworks Restaurant in Keene

With Pride Week coming into Keene September 11 through 18th, the city is colorfully celebrating in every way they can, and that includes local restaurants.

Many restaurants in downtown Keene are creating drink and food specials as a way to help Keene celebrate Pride Week. This should be a wonderful week filled with support for the LGBTQ+ community and local businesses as well.

