(Keene, NH) In the early days of the AIDS pandemic, it became clear to a handful of medical professionals at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire that the Monadnock Region would not be spared. Gathering as a small group of volunteers, these trailblazing men and women reviewed available information, investigated state and local resources, and began to identify what was needed to incorporate an agency in Keene whose purpose was to assist people living with HIV/AIDS. This work began in 1989, eight years after the first CDC report published on June 5, 1981 indicating that five gay men in Los Angeles had all contracted PCP pneumonia and opportunistic infections rarely seen in young, healthy individuals.
Throughout those eight years, activism grew nationwide. Cleve Jones, founder of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, assembled the first Quilt display in Washington, DC in 1987. Numbers were climbing in the United States, President Ronald Reagan refused to say the word AIDS out loud until his pal, Elizabeth Taylor, urged him to do so, and ACT UP was staging die-in’s on the street in front of the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Treatment was very limited and extremely harsh – think AZT – and people were mobilizing to force the FDA to adopt medications from other countries that were being used with success. Underground networks such as the Dallas Buyer’s Club became de facto dispensaries to those desperate for hope.
Tragically, at the same time the American Red Cross refused to increase the processing temperatures of blood products in their plants due to the cost of retooling, even though these same plants in Europe already had proven success with this method to kill both the HIV and Hepatitis C viruses. This then introduced a second large population, hemophiliacs, to the AIDS pandemic by unknowingly receiving tainted blood products.
The tide did not turn until the introduction of anti-retroviral medications in July 2006 with the approval of the Gilead Pharmaceutical drug, Atripla, which combined three pills in one. Suddenly a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS was not a death sentence. And today, the tolerable treatment of one pill once a day with vastly reduced side effects has replaced the need for the original prescription of 20 pills/day and very specific adherence instructions.
So, does this mean the AIDS pandemic is over? Hardly. Global statistics indicate that more than 39 million are living with HIV, 40 million lives have been lost to AIDS and 1.5 million still become infected each year. Although improvements in medication have been phenomenal, prevention efforts and context are still sorely lacking for the younger generation in particular. In the United States, certain demographics continue to be disproportionately impacted – racial and ethnic minorities, gay and bisexual men, injection drug users and transgender women, while access to healthcare remains a sticking point. Heterosexual contact accounted for 87% of HIV diagnoses among women, who comprised 16% of the new HIV diagnoses in 2021. The age group with the highest number of HIV diagnoses was among people aged 25-29.
The facts around the AIDS pandemic have always been discouraging and despite medical advances, remain so forty years later. Keene Pride has instead decided to celebrate the historic achievements of two small, local, rural AIDS Service Organizations, among the first in the region. AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region (ASMR) in Keene and the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont (APSV) in Brattleboro, Vermont have marched, literally and figuratively, across many thresholds since their inception in the late 80s. Despite ongoing challenges through the decades, they persevered while facing funding losses, bitter discrimination, daunting client needs and replenishment of dedicated volunteers and community partners. The accomplishments of both agencies speak for themselves and have been archived for block party attendees to view during the Keene Pride block party on Sunday, September 18 from Noon – 6 p.m. The displays will be located in the Everglow Wellness space at the corner of Main Street and West Street in downtown Keene.
News clippings, posters, photographs, books and other memorabilia will be available for perusal by the public. Former Executive Director of ASMR, Susan MacNeil, will serve as docent to answer questions and engage in conversation. A Quilt panel will be available for signature by guests and submitted to the national AIDS Memorial Quilt display. This heartfelt activity has been repeated many times over the years at schools and colleges in the Monadnock Region during World AIDS Day activities since 2000.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region and build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. To contact Keene Pride, please email general@keenepride.com. Upcoming event information can be found at www.keenepride.org.
