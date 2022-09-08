(Keene, NH) In the early days of the AIDS pandemic, it became clear to a handful of medical professionals at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire that the Monadnock Region would not be spared. Gathering as a small group of volunteers, these trailblazing men and women reviewed available information, investigated state and local resources, and began to identify what was needed to incorporate an agency in Keene whose purpose was to assist people living with HIV/AIDS. This work began in 1989, eight years after the first CDC report published on June 5, 1981 indicating that five gay men in Los Angeles had all contracted PCP pneumonia and opportunistic infections rarely seen in young, healthy individuals.

Throughout those eight years, activism grew nationwide. Cleve Jones, founder of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, assembled the first Quilt display in Washington, DC in 1987. Numbers were climbing in the United States, President Ronald Reagan refused to say the word AIDS out loud until his pal, Elizabeth Taylor, urged him to do so, and ACT UP was staging die-in’s on the street in front of the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Treatment was very limited and extremely harsh – think AZT – and people were mobilizing to force the FDA to adopt medications from other countries that were being used with success. Underground networks such as the Dallas Buyer’s Club became de facto dispensaries to those desperate for hope.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.