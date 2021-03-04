Pretty in Pink

My friend, Spencer, and I share a lot of hobbies — from gardening to home renovations — and we’re constantly trading stories about what we’re up to in our homes. We’re also quite different in other ways… He likes a newer construction house whereas I appreciate an antique home.
When he and his wife bought their current house, over and over again I advised him not to rip out all of the mature shrubs, though they were quite overgrown and a mess. I pointed out that it would cost a small fortune to replace those shrubs and trees and just maybe they could be shaped and pruned. With a little healing and re-growth time, they’d be gorgeous. Nope. Out they came. When it comes to more involved projects that might push our renovation skills to the limit, both of us will weigh the pros and cons of DIY versus hiring a contractor. Well, how about a complete master bathroom reno? That’s a tough one.
This ‘80s-built house is a typical large Colonial repro. The upstairs master bathroom was actually quite luxurious in its day. Plenty of space, soaking tub, tile floor, etc. Unfortunately, all of the fixtures are pink. And the cabinets were that oak that was everywhere at the time. (Alas, it still is in lots of places including my own ‘80s home.) Don’t get me wrong, though, pink is currently having its moment in interior design. Just not this pink and certainly not on all the fixtures. Everyone has certainly seen worse examples of on-trend-for-its-time décor that has long ago outlived its welcome, but this setup still needed to go.
Spencer is a busy guy (demanding job, growing family), so he decided he was just going to bring in a contractor for this project. In fact, he sold his restored vintage Karman Gia to cover the bulk of the cost. He immediately started picking out surfaces and fixtures. Out goes the soaking tub and in goes a glass and tile shower. Vanity was replaced with a beautiful double-sink model that looks like a stand-alone piece of furniture. Narrow wall tiles were installed and a poured pebble surface heated floor.
I might have taken a more conservative approach. Could I just paint the vanity and replace the sink and countertop? After all, how frequently do Joe and I share the bathroom at the same time, despite having a double sink model in our own bath. Spencer wants all of the drywall ripped out right down to the studs and replaced. The mirror over the vanity is a huge sheet of glass glued to the wall, which would be next to impossible to remove without destroying the drywall.
He wants all of the walls tiled as well as the floor. I might have opted to only tile the shower wall and thought hard about whether I could live with the existing floor tile. Yes, definitely, all of those pink fixtures had to go. I pointed out that I believed not replacing the tub surround with another tub but with just a shower might technically affect re-sale value. To be considered a full bath, it needs a tub.
Otherwise, it would be a three-quarter bath. I suggested a free-standing claw foot tub AND a separate shower, but the dimensions weren’t right, and he also asked how often I actually take a bath. He’s right there. The last time I did (probably years ago), I just wanted to use one of those fizzing bath bombs to try it out. It was kind of fun. The next day, though, I heard a loud crash upstairs. The residue from the bath bomb left our soaking tub slick as the dickens and Joe wiped out while showering. I apologized for not giving it a good rinse.
Anyway, we all want what we want, and I said good for you, Spencer, and to just plunge in and go for it. It would be a couple of days before the quote would come back so we jostled around a few figures. Being the cheapskate that I am, I estimated around $13,000. Spencer quickly ran through the long list of materials and estimated labor and came up with around $17,000. He worried the quote would come in at $20,000. Well, it didn’t. He texted me a few days later… $30,000. Whoa! Well, that certainly takes the wind out of your sails, doesn’t it? Oh my. I asked him what he was going to do. He and his wife have another baby on the way, and he’s determined to get the project done before the months of sleepless nights arrive with their new daughter. He’s going to tackle the demo himself, probably replace all the drywall as well. He’s tiled before so he may do some of that too. For some of the really skilled labor, though, such as the intricate shower with its built-in shelves and fixtures, Spencer asked the contractor for a new quote. It seems like a good happy medium to me but I certainly don’t envy the work he’s got ahead of him. I give Spencer a lot of credit. He’s a whiz at scraping off the texture of popcorn ceilings!