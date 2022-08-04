Wyman Tavern is the Destination for Fans of Craft Brews and Spirits on August 6

New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, from Winchester, NH was a crowd favorite at last year’s Wyman Tavern Brew Fest. From left to right: Alisa Lawrence (Owner), Nilaja Young (Owner) & Gillian Lawrence
Tickets are on sale for the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest April 6 on the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern, 339 Main Street in Keene. A VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. will feature limited edition brews and music by Tommy Fakem. VIP tickets are $70 and include souvenir items. General admission runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and the Historical Society’s website. Proceeds support the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County to help people “find their place in history.”
Alan Rumrill, the Historical Society of Cheshire County’s director says the Society is very happy about the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest’s popularity within the community. “People appreciate the brew fest for its backyard feel. For many community members, the brew fest is their first exposure to the Historical Society, and many of them go on to become members.”
Built in 1762, the Wyman Tavern is among Keene’s most historic places, in part for having been the assembly point for 29 local militiamen in April 1775 before they marched to Lexington, Massachusetts at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War.
New this year is an on-site brewing demo by Bryce Daugherty (formerly of Ashuelot Brewing). The demo batch of beer will be available three weeks later at Outlaw Brewing’s Taproom in Winchester.
Music during the VIP hour will be provided by Stoddard’s Tommy Fakem, who plays Irish ballads and folk music. Later in the day, singer-songwriter Heath Lewis, from Asheville, North Carolina will perform.
At the Brew Fest, guests will be able to choose from several food trucks: Little Zoe’s Pizza, Let’s Get Loaded (as in loaded fries and loaded hot dogs), Monster’s Tacos, and pretzels by the Bread Shed.
The variety of brewers at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest reflects how the Monadnock region has become a destination for aficionados of craft beer and spirits. Someone with a map and a designated driver can visit ten of New Hampshire’s finest craft breweries and distilleries without even leaving Cheshire County. In rural towns as small as Troy, Winchester, or Marlborough, one can walk into a taproom and order a “double New England hazy IPA,” or a “barrel aged porter,” or a “kettle soured Gose with blueberries and black currants,” or a “double-distilled American single malt whiskey.” The brewing and distilling scene is a great draw for guests and residents.
Elm City Brewing Company led the way 28 years ago as the first brewpub in Keene since Prohibition and the fourth-oldest microbrewery in New Hampshire. The owner, Deb Rivest, who was only the second woman in the state to open, own, and operate a microbrewery, sold Elm City Brewing this year to Peter Benik. Elm City will be one of the featured brewers at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest as well as Keene brewers Branch and Blade and Modestman.
Granite Roots Brewing from Troy will be attending its eighth Wyman Tavern Brew Fest. Granite Roots’ participation goes back to 2015 when it was known as Mooselick Brewery. In 2015, the brewery won the Brew Fest’s first People’s Choice award for its Velvety Antlers Ale.
Another winner of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest People’s Choice Award is The Outlaw Brewing Company, which won in 2017 with a peach blonde ale. The Outlaw won the award again for a peanut butter white stout, and a third time for “Service and Sacrifice Imperial Red” in honor of active and inactive members of the military. The Outlaw’s brewery in Winchester is open Thursday through Sunday with abundant outdoor seating on a lush lawn.
Frogg Brewing has been attending the Brew Fest since 2018, when Michael and Stephanie Guitard, in partnership with head brewer Alex Rice opened up a taproom on Main Street in Marlborough. They say that they opened Frogg “to make great craft beer so that people from all over can come together over a few laughs over some beer and maybe even make some good friends.” This philosophy fits the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest well.
At the Brew Fest, look for Winchester’s New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, Swanzey’s West LA Beer Company, Manchester’s Great North Brewing, Peterborough’s Post and Beam Brewing, and Henniker Brewing Company. From outside the Monadnock region, the Brew Fest welcomes for the first time Whetstone Beer from Brattleboro, Tamworth Distillery from the Lakes region, Litherman’s Limited Brewery from Concord, and Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company from Worcester.
The presenting sponsors of the eighth annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest are Monadnock Broadcasting Group and Amoskeag Beverages. Major sponsors are Mascoma Bank and the Melanson Company. Patron sponsors are Keene Eye Care, Ingram Construction, Norton and Abert P.C., and Monadnock Food Co-op. Additional sponsors are Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Clark-Mortenson Insurance, Bulldog Design, Monadnock Tent and Event, Tamworth Distilling, Outlaw Brewing, and Granite Roots Brewing.
Dave Sutherland, from the presenting sponsor Monadnock Radio Group, says the radio group always likes to partner with organizations to help them better connect with the community. “It a joy to be able to talk to and meet a broad segment of our local community and to help ensure success for the events of the Historical Society and others. Our staff has a blast at the Brew Fest as well, enjoying it in the way we ask our listener to.”
Proceeds from the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will benefit the Historical Society of Cheshire County, an organization which has been collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of the Monadnock region (including its beer) since 1927. The Historical Society puts on about 150 programs per year such as exhibits, living history festivals, summer camps, teacher workshops, films, field trips, and even “pop-up museums.” For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.hsccnh.org.
