Wyman Tavern is the Destination for Fans of Craft Brews and Spirits on August 6

New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, from Winchester, NH was a crowd favorite at last year’s Wyman Tavern Brew Fest. From left to right: Alisa Lawrence (Owner), Nilaja Young (Owner) & Gillian Lawrence 

 Maggie Rice

Tickets are on sale for the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest April 6 on the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern, 339 Main Street in Keene. A VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. will feature limited edition brews and music by Tommy Fakem. VIP tickets are $70 and include souvenir items. General admission runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and the Historical Society’s website. Proceeds support the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County to help people “find their place in history.”

Alan Rumrill, the Historical Society of Cheshire County’s director says the Society is very happy about the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest’s popularity within the community. “People appreciate the brew fest for its backyard feel. For many community members, the brew fest is their first exposure to the Historical Society, and many of them go on to become members.”

