Wyman Tavern Brew Fest Supports Local History on August 5

Back by popular demand will be JJ and Emilia Whippie Prior portraying historical Keene residents Abner Sanger and Mary Stiles.

 Andrea Cheeney

The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is celebrating its ninth year on August 5, 2023 at the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern in Keene. Several of the brewers from the event’s inaugural year will return for their ninth year. Granite Roots Brewing was known as “Mooselick” when it first appeared at the brew fest in 2015. Henniker Brewing Company and Woodstock Inn Brewery were also featured brewers at the event that year. At this year’s brew fest, about 25 of the region’s finest brewers and distillers are signed up to attend.

Tom and Susan Abert from Sullivan, New Hampshire have attended all eight of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fests leading up to this year’s event. Tom said, “I’ve greatly enjoyed every Wyman Tavern Brew Fest since the first one and have the event glass collection to prove it. Susan and I agree they are a wonderful way to spend a summer afternoon, meeting people, listening to area performers, and sampling interesting brews and spirits from the region.”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.