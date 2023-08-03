Wyman Tavern Brew Fest Supports Local History on August 5

The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is celebrating its ninth year on August 5, 2023 at the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern in Keene. Several of the brewers from the event’s inaugural year will return for their ninth year. Granite Roots Brewing was known as “Mooselick” when it first appeared at the brew fest in 2015. Henniker Brewing Company and Woodstock Inn Brewery were also featured brewers at the event that year. At this year’s brew fest, about 25 of the region’s finest brewers and distillers are signed up to attend.
Tom and Susan Abert from Sullivan, New Hampshire have attended all eight of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fests leading up to this year’s event. Tom said, “I’ve greatly enjoyed every Wyman Tavern Brew Fest since the first one and have the event glass collection to prove it. Susan and I agree they are a wonderful way to spend a summer afternoon, meeting people, listening to area performers, and sampling interesting brews and spirits from the region.”
New this year will be a wide selection of alternative beverages such as spirit-free cocktails, nonalcoholic beers, and gluten-free options. The director of the Historical Society, Alan Rumrill, thinks the expanded offerings will bring a new audience. “We are hearing positive reactions in the community about providing alcohol-free choices at the brew fest,” said Rumrill. There will still be a lot there for craft beer aficionados, of course, but non-beer-drinkers will now have more of an opportunity to take part in the fun.” For example, Woodstock Inn Brewery has volunteered to bring some of its locally brewed root beer, which will probably go very well with the ice cream that Walpole Creamery is donating.
VIP hour runs from noon to 1 p.m., and general admission runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $70 and include souvenir items and an opportunity to taste some special limited-edition brews. General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and the Historical Society’s website: hsccnh.org.
Proceeds of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest support the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which puts on upwards of 150 programs per year to help people find their place in history. The organization has been collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of the Monadnock region (including its beer history) since 1927. Today the Historical Society serves as a contemporary hub for people to connect through history, art, culture, the environment, and beer through their own lens and personal experience. For example, the Historical Society is collaborating with the Monadnock Center for History and Culture on an initiative to recover Black history in the Monadnock region from 1730-1930. Twenty-five citizen archivists are going through sources such as census records, town histories, birth records, marriage records, and probate records in 38 towns to uncover the stories of people of color who may have almost been forgotten in the local histories. The volunteers have already identified over 450 people of color in the project, making meaningful connections to the lives of people who came before us. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.hsccnh.org.
The Brew Fest takes place on the grounds of the Wyman Tavern, a short walk from Keene’s historic downtown. Built in 1762, the Wyman Tavern is one of Keene’s most historically and architecturally important buildings. Brew fest guests have come to appreciate the event for its “backyard barbecue” feel where they run into old friends and maybe make some new acquaintances. It brings to mind the “old home days” that New Hampshire towns have celebrated for over 100 years.
Music at this year’s Brew Fest will be provided by Stoddard’s Tommy Fakem, who plays Irish ballads and folk music, and Brew Ha Ha, who perform a lively selection of Irish tunes interspersed with the occasional pub song. A side attraction will be a dunk tank where people can buy three throws for $5 or push the button for $10 to dunk local luminaries, including Mayor Hansel of Keene. There are several food options: Tito’s Taqueria Food Truck, Jenna’s Market, Saxy Chef, and beer donuts and cupcakes from the Bread Shed.
The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is partnering with Elm City Compost to provide sustainable waste management. All food/organic waste will be separated and composted in order to reduce landfill use and create more soil. All recycling will be sorted and delivered to the local transfer station to find a second life. Look for the three-bin system at the event and be mindful of what we are throwing out and whether it could become something again.
The presenting sponsor of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is Monadnock Broadcasting Group. Major sponsors are Mascoma Bank, the Melanson Company, and Steelman Productions. Patron sponsors are 21 Bar and Grill, Bensonwood, Bulldog Design, Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring, Edward Jones agents Alan Stroshine, Robert Colbert, and Scot Ward, Fenton Family Dealerships, Fieldstone Land Consultants, Hamshaw Lumber, Scott Hussey Photography, Indian King Framery, Ingram Construction, The Insurance Source, Keene Auto Body, The Keene Sentinel, Lesser’s 4 Season Services, Monadnock Food Co-op, Norton and Abert P.C., The Outlaw Brewing Company, Paragon Digital, Savings Bank of Walpole, Slate Roof Films, and Spykman Design.
