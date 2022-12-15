At Noon, Saturday, December 17th, a Wreaths Across America event will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, NH. The public is invited to come actively participate in laying wreaths, helping to pay tribute to our veterans during this holiday season.

This event is made possible by the work and organizational efforts of the Rolling Thunder NH3 Organization, but is part of a national non-profit coordination by Wreaths Across America (WAA). There are more than 3,400 participating groups and locations all honoring veterans simultaneously this season. This event helps spread the mission of the WAA to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

