At Noon, Saturday, December 17th, a Wreaths Across America event will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, NH. The public is invited to come actively participate in laying wreaths, helping to pay tribute to our veterans during this holiday season.
This event is made possible by the work and organizational efforts of the Rolling Thunder NH3 Organization, but is part of a national non-profit coordination by Wreaths Across America (WAA). There are more than 3,400 participating groups and locations all honoring veterans simultaneously this season. This event helps spread the mission of the WAA to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
The Origins of the WAA began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, devised a plan to donate holiday wreaths to be laid in Arlington Cemetery. His boyhood trip to the cemetery had been influential and he was often reminded that his good fortune in life was due to the ultimate sacrifice made by servicemen and women. With the aid of then Maine senator, Olympia Snowe and the generous donation of transportation by the local trucking company, Blue Bird Ranch, Inc. the wreaths arrived in Arlington and were placed at headstones including the tomb of the unknown soldier.
The tradition carried on quietly for 13 years, until 2005 when photographs of the snow laced wreaths went viral. The Worcester Wreath Company received thousands of requests wanting to support and emulate the project. In 2006, the Worcester Wreath Company supported 150 simultaneous wreath laying ceremonies across the country. The following year, Worcester, along with veterans and other volunteers created the Wreaths Across American 501-C3 (WAA) non-profit organization. By 2008, the effort had expanded to include wreath laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 oversees cemeteries. That December, the US Senate officially designated December 13th as Wreaths Across America Day. Each year a similar designation is made. This year, on December 7th, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King voted to designate December 17th as Wreaths Across America Day.
A week ago, Sunday, a convoy of donated big rigs, known as the “Veteran’s Honor Parade” began the annual trip from Harrington, ME to Arlington cemetery stopping at schools, monuments and community centers to spread their mission along the way. The convoy was scheduled to stop at the American Legion in Jaffrey at 5:00 on Monday, December 12th and will arrive at the National Cemetery by Saturday.
While WAA is a national non-profit, it is the tireless efforts of local community groups, like Rolling Thunder NH3 that make the event possible. This is a new chapter of the organization, created a year and a half ago and based out of Hinsdale. Although members might ride motorcycles, member Kelli Kilanski wants to remind people that it is not a motorcycle club. Riding is not a requirement, but a commitment to community is. The local chapter, like its parent organization focuses on supporting veterans and continuing awareness of POW and MIA status. During its short early life, Rolling Thunder NH3 has already made multiple donations to individual and veteran’s groups including, heating oil assistance, new appliances and art materials.
This will be their first year hosting the Wreaths Across America event, but they hope to hone their process and expand to other cemeteries within Winchester and Hinsdale. Rolling Thunder worked closely with the town of Winchester to make the event possible. The town office, local school, churches and businesses all helped to fundraise for the event.
“The town of Winchester has been incredibly generous with the wreaths,” said Kilanski.
Before the event, Rolling Thunder spent several hours placing flags on the graves of 573 veterans at the Evergreen cemetery so that volunteers will be able to easily spot the locations.
On Saturday, the event will begin with the pledge of allegiance and singing of the national anthem by local singer Shana Stack. Rolling Thunder coordinated with Apple Wood Nursing Home in Winchester, to transport Veterans to the event to partner with active military members to lay eight wreaths, one for each branch of the military and an additional wreath for POW and MIA. Taps will also be played by a local musician. Volunteers will then spread out across the snowy hill to lay wreaths. Volunteers are encouraged to say the name of the veteran aloud while laying the wreath.
Kilanski is reminded of a quote attributed to the artist Banksy, “They say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing and a second time, a bit later, when somebody says your name for the last time.”
“We are going to continue to say their name. We read the veteran’s name off the stone. We are not going to forget these people,” said Kilanski.
For most members of Rolling Thunder NH3, the issue is personal. Kilanski’s son, Combat Engineer PVT Elias Zumbruski, is not yet 21 but already has served a deployment. On Saturday, he will flank his mother in paying tribute to the others’ whose treacherous path he follows.
For location organizer, Angie Mathieu, the toll of military service also hits close to home. After his service, her great uncle suffered undiagnosed PTSD, and her uncle took his own life. Mathieu’s experience is unfortunately not unique. VA researchers estimate that each day, 20 veterans commit suicide.
After heading up the event in Winchester, Mathieu will get in her car and drive to Brattleboro to place a wreath at the headstones of her grandfather, great uncle and uncle. The rest of the afternoon, she will continue on to various cemeteries to visit headstones for those who reached out to her to sponsor a wreath but couldn’t be there to lay it themselves.
Families and children are encouraged to come to the event. No connection to a veteran, Evergreen cemetery, or Rolling Thunder is necessary. Donations to Rolling Thunder NH3 are also welcome.
Come spring thaw, the group will be looking for farms interested in feeding the wreathes to livestock or in donating composting services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.