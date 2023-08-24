The Curious Story of Dr. Dekerlor & Elsa Schiaparelli

There was a woman named Elsa Schiaparelli who was a famous fashion designer who was a rival and competitor of Coco Chanel between the two World Wars. She collaborated with Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau and had clients such as Mae West and the Duchess of Windsor. Ginger Rogers in the 1935 movie Top Hat with Fred Astaire wore a Schiaparelli dress of ostrich feathers. She designed a dress for Mae West for the 1937 movie, Every Day’s a Holiday. She worked with actresses Kathrine Hepburn and Vivien Leigh. Lady Gaga wore a Schiaparelli fashion design to the Biden inaugural in 2021. So, what would she being doing in Jaffrey NH. in August of 1918?
She came from New York City with her husband, Willie Wendt Dekerlor. In New York, she was friends with a woman named Dean whose husband was Frederick. Frederick and Dekerlor were lecturers and writers with the same publisher. Frederick was the brother of William Dean who’d been murdered ten days ago in Jaffrey, and Frederick had no confidence in the New Hampshire authorities to investigate the crime and find the perpetrator. Frederick Dean asked his friend, Dr. Dekerlor, who claimed to be a criminal psychologist, to come to Jaffrey to help solve his brother’s murder. The two couples got off the train in Jaffrey on Friday night, August 23rd.
On Saturday morning, Frederick Dean and Dr. Dekerlor went to see Charles Rich at the bank where he worked. Frederick met Rich on previous visits to see his brother and knew he was the man to talk to about his brother’s death. Mr. Rich was a prominent man in Jaffrey, and a long-time friend of the victim. Right from the introduction, the two men of buff egos, didn’t like each other. Rich had a blackened left eye with scratch marks on his face that showed up at the same time as Dr. Dean’s body was found. As Rich answered Frederick’s questions, Dekerlor studied his black eye, and listened to his story about being kicked by his horse. Not anymore than he liked Rich, did he like his story. Dekerlor thought a kick from a horse would do more damage to a face than what Rich showed. Rich told the men about the gash mark on Dr. Dean’s forehead that was thought to have been made by a blow from a three-pronged garden cultivator in a struggle with his assailant. Neither man was impressed when Mr. Rich suggested Mrs. Dean killed her husband in a jealous rage.
As they were leaving the bank, Dr. Dekerlor suggested they drive up to Dean farm, two miles from the village, so he could get a sense of the scene. Dekerlor brought a magnifying glass and camera with him. The farm was empty with Mary Dean, Frederick’s sister-in-law, committed to a sanitarium in Massachusetts. The men walked the fields and looked in windows. They came to the barn porch where Rich told them the attack took place. Dekerlor studied the porch with his magnifying glass. Then the men walked up to the big house by the well where Dr. Dean’s body was found by the men from the village. Dekerlor studied the foundation of the big house right above the well opening. He stood up straight and took a deep breath and told Frederick he had a hypothesis.
“I’ve discovered scratch marks from the garden cultivator in four locations, and if I can match all the locations, that will place Mr. Rich at the scene of the crime.”
“How you going to do that? My brother’s buried.”
“We’ll dig him up,” said Dekerlor placing a monocle in his right eye.
Frederick Dean and Dr. Dekerlor had to get permission from the Selectmen of Jaffrey to exhume Frederick’s brother. If it weren’t for the family connection, permission would never have been given. This happened on Monday, the 26th. That afternoon, Frederick traveled to Keene to meet with county officials who told him about the Dekerlors being deported from England for cheating people out of their money. The county officials hoped that Frederick and Dekerlor would go back to New York after exposing Dekerlor as a fraud. Dr. Dekerlor was short, well dressed, and quite handsome. Cosmopolitan and sophisticated, he wasn’t about to acquiesce to farmers in New Hampshire. With his good looks, he was charismatic, colorful, and arrogant and wanted to be famous. He wrote free-lance for three papers and was looking for a way to accomplish something extraordinary to catapult him to a real reporter’s job with a big city newspaper. Solving who killed Dr. Dean in Jaffrey was to be his vehicle to stardom, and he wasn’t about to walk away from that. On Tuesday, the 27th, Frederick Dean and his wife returned to New York.
On Friday the 30th, the Selectmen and others gathered at Dr. Dean’s grave in the Conant Cemetery. An annoyed Charles Rich was among the men. There was an open grave, and the open casket was on a makeshift stand. The county medical examiner was there and looked over the body. There was no autopsy performed even though this was an unsolved homicide. Dr. Dekerlor waited holding a sheet of white paper and a pencil. The owner of the photography store in town took photos of the exhumed body. When his turn came, Dr. Dekerlor approached the corpse and placed the sheet of paper over the forehead and drew the gash mark onto the paper. He then asked the men to follow him to Dean farm.
On the farm, he led the men to the barn porch where he laid the paper over a scratch mark on the porch floor. Several of the men bent over to see the result and were impressed. Then he led the men to the foundation of the big house right above the opening of the well where the body was found. Again, he applied the paper, and there was a match. Abruptly, he turned to Charles Rich, and placed the paper over Rich’s face saying,
“Strange to relate. The gash mark on the paper fit the gash on your face! Mr. Rich, would tell us how you got your black eye?”
“At the right time and place, I will tell,” answered Mr. Rich.
Dr. Dekerlor angered many people by his unorthodox methodologies and his arrogant, pushy ways, and his pursuit of Mr. Rich as the culprit, but there was one event that transformed him into a coward. Elsa gave birth in June of 1920 to a baby girl, and Dekerlor stuck it out for a couple of weeks, before he abandoned his family. Elsa took care of herself and her child and went on to establish the House of Schiaparelli in Paris and distinguish herself in the world of fashion and Dr. Dekerlor at the age of thirty-nine was shot to death in a Mexican bar.
