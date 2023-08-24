The Curious Story of Dr. Dekerlor & Elsa Schiaparelli

There was a woman named Elsa Schiaparelli who was a famous fashion designer who was a rival and competitor of Coco Chanel between the two World Wars. She collaborated with Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau and had clients such as Mae West and the Duchess of Windsor. Ginger Rogers in the 1935 movie Top Hat with Fred Astaire wore a Schiaparelli dress of ostrich feathers. She designed a dress for Mae West for the 1937 movie, Every Day’s a Holiday. She worked with actresses Kathrine Hepburn and Vivien Leigh. Lady Gaga wore a Schiaparelli fashion design to the Biden inaugural in 2021. So, what would she being doing in Jaffrey NH. in August of 1918?

She came from New York City with her husband, Willie Wendt Dekerlor. In New York, she was friends with a woman named Dean whose husband was Frederick. Frederick and Dekerlor were lecturers and writers with the same publisher. Frederick was the brother of William Dean who’d been murdered ten days ago in Jaffrey, and Frederick had no confidence in the New Hampshire authorities to investigate the crime and find the perpetrator. Frederick Dean asked his friend, Dr. Dekerlor, who claimed to be a criminal psychologist, to come to Jaffrey to help solve his brother’s murder. The two couples got off the train in Jaffrey on Friday night, August 23rd.

