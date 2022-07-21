The Collection that Harry Built

There are Harry Potter fans, and then there are Harry Potter superfans. Peterborough resident Alyson Lefebvre is most definitely the latter.
It all started, she says, when the third book in the series was published in 1999. Her children, now in their 20’s, were young at the time and she borrowed the first book from her younger sister, just wondering she recalls, “What’s this all about?”
That was all it took. She was hooked.
“It’s such a great series,” she explained, praising author J.K. Rowling. “She’s just an amazing writer.”
From then on out, she was at every midnight book or movie release, even calling out sick from work if necessary to be at events. She loved attending the Harry Potter birthday parties held at the now-closed British Beer Co. in Manchester. Potter’s birthday is July 31.
“They were the best times ever,” she raved of the parties.
She now devotes an entire room of her home to her love of Harry Potter. Decorated from floor to ceiling, it features a year-round Harry Potter Christmas tree, a handmade clock, Harry Potter carpet and chairs, and a glass display case filled with her treasured items.
Her collection started with just one framed photo, a sketch of Harry and his friends that she bought from a kiosk at the mall, but has evolved into “anything and everything I can get my hands on,” growing by leaps and bounds through the years.
She has wrapping paper, leather-bound editions, and an etched-glass decanter set for her whiskey. Many of her items were purchased from the United Kingdom. She even dressed her grandson in Harry Potter clothing as an infant for a special photo shoot.
“It’s a tiny bit of an obsession,” Lefebvre laughed. “My mother-in-law has joked that we’re going to need to build an extra room on our house.”
She says she doesn’t have a favorite character necessarily, but added, “I like them all. Dobby is amazing. I love Hedwig because I love owls.”
Her husband, Carroll, although not a mega-fan himself, is along for the ride, making her special one-of-a-kind items using his 3-D printer. He always comes through with amazing gifts, she says, like the Gryffindor sword that hangs on the wall of her room, one of her most-prized items, along with a Hogwarts Express train that was a gift from a former boss.
Because her birthday is July 17 (she just turned 44) and her best friend’s birthday is July 23, they happily accept Harry Potter gifts all month long in preparation for Harry’s birthday, which is celebrated with a marathon of movies accompanied by a menu of recipes from her Harry Potter cookbook.
Her two kids lost interest many years ago after the fifth book came out, she says, but now as a grandmother she hopes to recruit the next generation, enticing them with pop-up books and other items from her collection.
The pinnacle of her fandom? The Harry Potter-themed tattoo on her back. The tattoo features the crest, Hogwarts Express, and the three main characters, Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
It’s been featured twice in a local newspaper and took nine hours to complete. These days, she says, its faded and no longer photo-worthy, but the memory and the symbolism remain.
While she’s never attended a convention, she says true superfans of the series can recognize each other on the street or in public, and will notice or remark on special Harry Potter clothing.
“It’s exciting that a book series got us all to this point,” she said. “We all love it so much. Everyone shows their love on a daily basis.”
These days, she’s showing her love in a new way. She and Carroll are co-owners of the newly opened Cabana Falls, a small-batch winery in Jaffrey.
In preparation for an event that she’s hosting at the winery to celebrate Harry’s July 31 birthday, they’ve produced several limited-edition wines: Unicorn Juice, a blackberry, raspberry, cotton candy flavor with edible glitter; Amortentia, a raspberry, dragon fruit, and Honeycrisp apple love potion with pink opaque powder; and Buttah Brew, a cream soda-flavored wine.
The wine bottles are all hand-dipped in wax and specially packaged in boxes with shredded Harry Potter book pages. The day-long event will feature the wines as well as other “wizard-inspired treats and trinkets.”
“It’s two things I love,” she laughed. “Liquor and Harry Potter. It’s a match made in heaven. We love making wine and talking to people we meet. We want to spread the word that wine is fun.”
She’s looking forward to Wizarding Week and attending the Yule Ball event at The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM on July 30 to hand out flyers to promote the July 31 wine release event at Cabana Falls, as well as maybe doing a little vendor shopping.
“I need more Harry Potter stuff,” she laughed. “I have empty wall space.”
