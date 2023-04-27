Style & Grace… Curb Appeal!

7 Things to do to give a home curb appeal…
The other day while on the treadmill at the gym I looked up at the bank of television screens to distract me from this less than favorite activity. On the HGTV channel was one of those shows where a couple with their realtor is bouncing from property to property trying to decide on the best fit for them. A large brick home instantly struck me.
Set back from the street a good ways, a front walk split the tree-canopied lawn down the middle. The house was a 2-story colonial that I’d guess was from somewhere around the turn of the century… 1920s perhaps. The view from the street was very pleasant. It had symmetry, stateliness, simple mature landscaping and what you might say was an estate feel to it. It had curb appeal to spare. If I were that buyer, it would have immediately gone to the top of my list.
A home doesn’t have to be a mansion to achieve appealing curb appeal, though. From a mid-century ranch to an aging farmhouse, there’s some very practical ways to give that all-important first impression some oomph. A homeowner doesn’t necessarily need to spend a fortune either just to make the outward appearance of a home look great!
Landscaping & the Value of Mature Shrubs. It kills me when I see a house with great architecture that’s being hidden by overgrown shrubs. Unless you’re a vampire, I can’t think of any good reason to let those evergreen yews cover up three quarters of your front windows. They were meant as ornamental foundation shrubs. Rule of thumb is their height should cover no more than a quarter of a window’s view. Don’t just rip those old shrubs out, though, either! Shrubs are expensive and it takes years for them to mature into a true asset to your foundation plantings. Well-tended and well-placed shrubs are very visually appealing.
Separating Your Home from the Street. My example of the brick house was idyllic. A generous amount of space between a house and the street or road it’s on gives a sense of privacy and the luxury of room to spare. Even if the front lawn of a home is much shorter, there’s visual tricks to give the sense of separation. A well-tended hedge is terrific for this. Whether evergreen or deciduous, a nicely shaped and maintained hedge always looks good and never needs painting! Fencing is also a great option. I’m not talking view-blocking stockade either. There’s a plethora of choices to match any style of house. From simple split rail or white picket to wrought iron or masonry, a fence gives a front yard visual separation from the street.
Maintenance of the exterior of the home is important. Peeling paint, rotting wood or window frames in disrepair are all curb appeal killers. When left too long, this type of maintenance can be the costliest and labor intensive so it’s best to stay right on top of it from the get-go. Replacing a couple rotted clapboards, scraping and repainting a patch of loose paint or a single window replacement are so much easier to tackle than a whole house that needs it all done. One of the problems for homeowners is simply noticing a problem. We see the front of our house every day. That punky bottom clapboard was just a teeny touch of dry rot when you first noticed it but now the whole length of it is totally rotten and the next higher board is looking a little sad too.
Give your front entryway itself some love. My own house needs this and it’s pretty simple. Simply giving the front door and trim a wash does wonders. Those cobwebs, spider eggs, general grime. Wipe it all down. Does the door and trim need a paint touch-up? That’s an easy afternoon project. My front step and landing really needs a new coat (probably two) of stain. Those light fixtures aren’t going to clean themselves either. Visitors notice this lack of maintenance and just getting it done will give you a great sense of satisfaction.
Driveway and Walkways need attention! If they’re paved or poured concrete, resealing does wonders for the appearance, and it helps extend the life of the surface. If you’ve got a gravel driveway or walkway, think about getting it regraded. It’s not expensive, helps with drainage and just looks good. Edging along driveways and paths is another easy way to give your home a more manicured look. This year I’ve vowed to learn how to use my weed whacker to edge. I usually do it by hand, but the sharp precision of a machine-edged border looks much better. I’m pretty sure my weed whacker came with an attachment for this very purpose. Now I’ve just got to find it!
Simplicity is appealing! Take a good look at your front yard. Is there so much extraneous ornamentation that it breaks up the overall picture of the whole place? Does that whirligig really add something? That butt-crack-exposed gnome sure is cute but maybe it would work better in the back yard, peeking out from behind a shrub. Too many welcome flags, potted plants placed willy nilly across the landscape or a bird bath surrounded by colorful stepping stones might be creating more visual noise than you’d intended. Think simplicity and serenity if you want that certain well-kept look.
Finally, and the simplest of all! I asked my friend Nancy Thompson who’s a realtor with Masiello Better Homes & Gardens what she thought about improving a home’s curb appeal. The first thing she said was probably the simplest thing you can do. Get a new doormat! A worn out doormat just gives a sense of uncaring. I’m the number one perpetrator of this. My coir doormat was so worn and enmeshed with dog hair and dirt, I threw it away yet never replaced it. Well, ok. Sure, come on in and drag whatever’s on the bottom of your feet right in with you. Sheesh!
Back at the gym… Well, interestingly enough, that gorgeous stately brick home I was admiring was not the chosen house for this couple of homebuyers. When the realtor brought them inside, I could see they were immediately turned off. The interior of the home was straight out of the 70s and I’m not talking about an intended modern spin on retro. Room after room, it was apparent the house had not been redecorated since The Brady Bunch was having a blast in their California ranch. Wallpaper in every room, tons of baby blue everywhere and a kitchen that even Alice the housekeeper couldn’t have loved sent this trio down the road. Me, myself, I would have totally wanted to tackle it. What a terrific home renovation project awaited! But, that’s just me.
