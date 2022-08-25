Stories and Songs of an Icon at the Peterborough Players

Tracey Conyer Lee, with “Hazel”

On July 17, 1959, the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, also known as Lady Day, died in New York City at the age of 44. The play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, now at the Peterborough Players, invites audiences to join Lady Day for a gig at a Philadelphia night club in March 1959, four months before her death. We meet Billie at a point in her life and career when she has endured and lost almost everything. She walks onto the stage and tells us her story, and she stands under the lights and sings.

The play, by Lanie Robertson, stars Tracey Conyer Lee as Billie Holiday and is directed by Kevin R. Free, with music direction by Ronnie King Mason, Jr. This is Lee’s sixth production playing Lady Day and her third with Free directing.

