Stories and Songs of an Icon at the Peterborough Players

On July 17, 1959, the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, also known as Lady Day, died in New York City at the age of 44. The play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, now at the Peterborough Players, invites audiences to join Lady Day for a gig at a Philadelphia night club in March 1959, four months before her death. We meet Billie at a point in her life and career when she has endured and lost almost everything. She walks onto the stage and tells us her story, and she stands under the lights and sings.
The play, by Lanie Robertson, stars Tracey Conyer Lee as Billie Holiday and is directed by Kevin R. Free, with music direction by Ronnie King Mason, Jr. This is Lee’s sixth production playing Lady Day and her third with Free directing.
On the night of Holiday’s performance at Hal Emerson’s Bar & Grill, she enters (after first crying “I can’t!” from offstage) to sing some of her famous songs. She is introduced by her accompanist Jimmy Powers, played by Ronnie King Mason, Jr., whose job is as much to keep Holiday in check as it is to play piano. Don Baldini, on the bass, joins Lee and Mason onstage to complete the jazz trio. The accompaniment throughout is wonderful.
From the start, Lee captures, sometimes eerily, Billie Holiday’s unmistakable vocal quality. Holiday is there to sing, but as much as she sings, she also talks. Talks and drinks whisky. Over the course of the show, she becomes increasingly inebriated and outspoken. She talks about the hardships in her life—and there are many—including stories of childhood rape, parental rejection, and her experiences with racism and incarceration. She tells her stories with a devil-may-care attitude and plenty of profanity-laced quips, but her brazen stance belies a broken being—broken, that is, until each new moment of song. There is a duality at play here between Holiday the singer and Holiday the woman, even though each is an essential part of the other. When she’s not singing, Holiday seems to intentionally sideline herself. She walks away, pours another drink, makes another joke. But in song, she is mostly center stage, glowing in a white gown, channeling the pain of life and the pleasure of song through a single throat. Singing is her salvation. Lee carries the show with full commitment to both sides of Holiday—the radiant, suffering artist inside and the stumbling brash talker intent on hiding all vulnerability.
Holiday is a human driven by feeling. It is hard for her to sing a particular song without first feeling the urge to sing it, though Jimmy is there to make sure she hits the crowd-pleasing tunes she’s under contract to deliver. Lee brings humor and character to the upbeat songs and fully owns more serious, and widely recognizable, pieces like “God Bless the Child,” co-written by Holiday, and the chilling, unforgettable “Strange Fruit.” The show features thirteen Billie Holiday songs.
The staging works perfectly. The set looks like a second-rate jazz club, with footlights facing a small pedestal stage, musicians off to one side and a bar to the other. These placements help us follow Holiday’s movements and transformations from the storytelling and drinking she does over at the bar to her singing bathed in light in the center. Spotlight adjustments create interesting shadow-play that underscores the moods of different songs and, at times, seems to reflect Holiday’s internal state.
It is tempting to call Holiday a tragic figure. In many ways, of course, she is. She had it all and lost it. Her life was filled with suffering. But so often tragic figures have tragic flaws; they are their own undoing. Holiday’s stories in the play paint a different picture. So much of what befell her was beyond her control or was at least set in motion by those with much greater power—a racist and unjust society, the people who took advantage of her throughout her life. The one tragic flaw she may have had was simply that she felt too much.
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is a sad and beautiful play. It will stick with you. At the Peterborough Players Thursdays through Sundays, August 18–28.
