Stay Cool this Summer with A/C Solutions

We crave summer’s warmth all winter long, dreaming of more time spent outdoors in the fresh air and stretched out beneath the sun’s beaming rays. Then it arrives and for a few fleeting months there’s just a tad bit too much of the unbearable humidity.
What can we do to keep our homes cool during those dog days of summer? Let’s run through several of the options for home cooling and talk about air conditioning solutions.
First, there are a few free steps you can take for increased efficiency with home cooling. Some of these you may already be implementing in your home, but a couple just might be new-to-you life hacks:
Close the blinds and curtains during the day and shade your north-facing and west-facing windows especially from the sun’s rays.
Make sure that your ceiling fans are rotating counter-clockwise during the summer months to push the air down in a cooling manner.
Maintain the seals on your exterior doors and windows and close off any rooms that are unused.
Swap your lightbulbs to energy-saving options, rather than using incandescent bulbs which produce a substantial amount of heat.
Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to create a cooler breeze.
While these tips will most certainly be beneficial and cost next to nothing to implement, they may not quite do the trick on a sweltering August afternoon. Next, let’s explore a few air conditioning options.
How does air conditioning work? The basics are that the home’s heat is absorbed and transferred outside the home by an air conditioner’s cooling agent, a chemical called a refrigerant.
The refrigerant lives inside the air conditioner’s coils, which guide it from inside the home to the outdoors through a closed system that utilizes stations called an evaporator, compressor, and condenser to dehumidify the air.
Many of us have battled with those clunky A/C window units, removing them in the fall and reinserting them when summer approaches. They’re an affordable option, but they’re also a heavy and bulky inconvenience when it comes to home cooling.
In addition to affordability, the pros include availability and efficiency in cooling a small area, as well as ease of operation. The cons? The already mentioned bulkiness for one, in addition to the difficulty in appropriately fitting them into all windows to create an airtight seal. They also create a security risk when installed on the first floor and are not particularly attractive when viewed from the outside of the home and render the window unusable.
Portable air conditioners may be a little bit more of an appealing option to cool a small space as they are also cost-effective and do not require any installation, but their efficacy in larger spaces is limited.
Central air conditioning is a viable upgrade for some homeowners. Central air conditioners work by circulating cooler air through a duct system that is installed throughout the home. Supply ducts and registers distribute the cool air created and as the cooled air circulates and warms, it is returned back to the central air conditioner via return ducts and registers.
A local and family-owned company since 1978, Pinney Plumbing & Heating of Swanzey serves the entire Monadnock Region and offers several appealing options when it comes to air conditioning and home cooling, from the design and installation of systems to their service and repair, as well as air ventilation assistance.
The company also assists with geothermal systems, which are low-maintenance and economical while also being an environmentally friendly alternative. Pinney’s professionals are IGSHPA-accredited installers.
In addition to central A/C, Pinney can install ductless mini-split systems by Mitsubishi. Mini-splits have increased rapidly in popularity over the past several years for both heating and cooling due to their efficiency and cost-effective cooling abilities.
Pinney features an informative article about the Mitsubishi mini-split on its website for those interested in researching this option further. There they explain and break down the several reasons for consideration of this product, including its energy-efficiency, flexible installation location and ease of installation, sleek appearance, and an extensive warranty. To read the article and learn more, visit pinneyplumbing.com/the-mitsubishi-mini-split.
Don’t sweat it out. While the duration of a New England summer’s heat and humidity is relatively short, the opportunity to cool off inside your own home is key to enjoying the highest level of relaxation out of our sun-soaked season.
