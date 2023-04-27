Slice of Life: Couple Brings Passion for Pacific Coast Wood to Region

When most of us think of California, the picture that comes to mind is of palm trees, big cities, and the Hollywood sign, but Rod and Sue McNabb are from a much different part of the large state. Longtime residents of Shasta County, which is close to the northern border of California, they lived an isolated existence up in the mountains, surrounded by the immense and beautiful trees of the Pacific coast.

Ready for a change and brought here by a desire to live closer to their daughter and grandkids, they also felt the pull of a tightknit church community that they found at Crossway Church in Keene. After a long search, they opened their storefront, McNabb Slabs, on Terrace Street in Marlborough last October, selling slabs of live edge Pacific coast wood in all shapes and sizes.

