Slice of Life: Couple Brings Passion for Pacific Coast Wood to Region

When most of us think of California, the picture that comes to mind is of palm trees, big cities, and the Hollywood sign, but Rod and Sue McNabb are from a much different part of the large state. Longtime residents of Shasta County, which is close to the northern border of California, they lived an isolated existence up in the mountains, surrounded by the immense and beautiful trees of the Pacific coast.
Ready for a change and brought here by a desire to live closer to their daughter and grandkids, they also felt the pull of a tightknit church community that they found at Crossway Church in Keene. After a long search, they opened their storefront, McNabb Slabs, on Terrace Street in Marlborough last October, selling slabs of live edge Pacific coast wood in all shapes and sizes.
Relocating was no small feat. They shipped four semi-trucks full of wood slabs ahead of them, which they stored in Walpole until they were able to find the suitable warehouse and storefront location in Marlborough. Married for 32 years, the couple also lives on-site, allowing them to walk to work and offer customer appointments as needed.
The slabs come from several different types of trees, one being old-growth redwood that was cut down more than 100 years ago. Redwood trees are now protected by law, making their harvest for wood illegal.
Rod has been milling for 30 years, he said, but left his mill behind in the move. The slabs are cut from the stumps that were left in the ground when the 1,000 to 2,000-year-old trees were cut down. They are cut, powerwashed, and dried.
Old-growth trees have a tight grain, Rod explained, so tight that you can’t count rings like is done to age most trees when they are cut down. Other varieties of trees that they sell include claro black walnut and bastogne walnut, a variety that is harder than black walnut.
Burls, or round knotty growths found on trees, are also a portion of their available inventory. They also carry a selection of yew wood, a strong yet flexible wood which was historically used by indigenous peoples to make bows for hunting.
Rod calls the slabs, which come from the tree roots, the “ultimate salvage” and their business serves to repurpose a magnificent part of the tree that if left buried will just rot in the ground.
“There’s some pretty stuff under there,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”
And business in Marlborough has been good since opening about six months ago. They sell slabs at all price points, from thousands of dollars down to $5. The smaller slabs can be used to make things such as lamp bases or trendy charcuterie boards, while the large slabs can become countertops, tabletops, headboards, and bars once finished.
In the display room, the McNabbs have several table pieces with slab tops available for viewing with legs made from metal Singer sewing machine tables. The versatility of the slabs allows the customer to make a plethora of design choices for table legs.
Pieces can also be “married” together, Rod said, to make river tables, which have a center of colored resin running between them, like a river.
Sue said that they are networking with a lot of different people, from interior designers to craftspeople and furniture makers. They hope to continue to expand their outreach by attending statewide shows and expos, like the recent Keene Home Expo where they hosted a booth displaying their products.
Offering high-end wood without the high-end price is the crux of what they will continue to share with the community, and while Rod used to do all the cutting in California, here he is contracting with locals to cut the pieces as needed.
“It’s been really sweet,” he said of the collaborations. “And I’m getting old.”
He estimates that he’s lifted hundreds of thousands of pounds of wood over the years.
“He’s intimately acquainted,” Sue joked. “He used to be six feet tall.”
Another fun use for the slabs is what they call their “stump creatures,” wall art in the shapes of animals or imaginary critters. There’s a massive dragon made from several slabs on display outside their shop on Terrace Street for passersby to ogle and admire.
The McNabbs welcome potential customers to come visit the showroom and browse their massive selection, whether they have an exact idea of what they’re looking for or not. Exploring and wandering around is encouraged.
“People come in and get overwhelmed (by the choices) and then they go home and think about it and come back,” Sue said. “It’s not what they’re expecting. Sometimes they’ll even change their project.”
McNabb Slabs is located at 14 Terrace St. in Marlborough and the display room is open Thursday and Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are also available. For more information, call 603-828-3765 or find McNabb Slabs on Facebook and Etsy.
