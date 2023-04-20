Shrinking Magnifies a Hilariously Offbeat Approach to Mental Health

When you look at the number of streamers there are, it can be near impossible to keep up with everything, so with this new column, I’d like to turn my attention to the streaming programs that demand your immediate attention. Whether it’s a well-received staple or a buried gem, The Binge will be your hub to stay up to date with the expansive world of television.
Therapy is often the best method to get to the root of mental health issues that plague us in our everyday lives. We ask the people we love for advice all the time, sure, but their close proximity to our emotional state can sometimes lead to deflecting or numbing the problem, rather than facing it. Having an outside source to bear our dilemmas to, however, can often lead us to having the tools we need to better take better care of ourselves. In comes a series like “Shrinking” that posits the question of ‘what if your therapist took their sessions a bit further?’
In the new dark comedy series from AppleTV+, Jason Segel plays Jimmy, a depressed therapist who, despite showing up for his patients, is still working through his own overwhelming grief. Ever since his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden) was killed in a car wreck, he’s become a despondent shell of the man he used to be, numbing the pain with whatever he can get his hands on. Naturally, it rubs off on everyone, including his teenage daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), who views Jimmy as an absent father of sorts.
Try as he might, Jimmy can’t help but haul some of his personal frustrations into his sessions. Seeing so many people refuse to acknowledge the problems in their life, it leads him to try a radical new approach: being brutally honest. After telling some of his more apprehensive patients what’s really on his mind, he latches onto Sean (Luke Tennie), a PTSD-ridden Veteran whose time in the service has led him to grapple with anger management issues.
Seeing an opportunity to channel that anger, Jimmy not only enrolls Sean in a mixed martial arts program, but invites him to live with him until he’s able to get back on his feet. As Jimmy takes on this new form of shrinking, the people around him grapple with the ethics of his new therapeutic tactics. On paper, this type of premise comes across as a harrowing drama, but once you envelop yourself in the world of this ensemble, you’ll find yourself laughing quite a bit.
“Shrinking” comes from “Ted Lasso” creator Bill Lawrence and Mr. Roy Kent himself, Brett Goldstein, in addition to Segel. If you’re familiar with “Ted Lasso,” then you know how in tune this team is in terms of depicting hilarious, yet poignant ways to depict mental health. Their characters’ struggles are taken seriously, even though they go about solving them through hilariously offbeat situations. I believe what makes a show like this work is its wonderful ensemble, all of whom make a memorable impression.
Of all the roles Segel has played, Jimmy is by far his greatest performance. Grief hangs over him like a phantom, but it helps that Segel is a naturally funny person that the comedy balances itself out. Jimmy wants to make a difference, and for better or worse, opts to take a different strategy regarding his career to do so. While his new path brings him meaning, “Shrinking” never absolves him of the responsibilities he’s skipped out on, namely being a consistent presence in his daughter’s life. But over the course of the season, we see the positive and negative effects he has with his patients and loved ones.
This series would look much different if Segel was left to fend for himself, but thankfully, he’s surrounded by a game cast with such delightful presences as Michael Urie and Christa Miller. Urie’s Brian shares a complicated connection with his college bestie, while Miller’s Liz acts as Jimmy’s next-door neighbor/temporary parental figure for Alice. But the party doesn’t truly start until Jessica Williams’ Gaby arrives on the scene. In addition to being a shrink of her own stature, Gaby’s the best friend you wish you had in your life, lighting up almost every room she walks into. She knows how to keep Jimmy on his toes, without making him feel less than.
But perhaps the greatest revelation is Harrison Ford as Paul, a seasoned therapist who acts as a mentor figure for both Jimmy and Alice. While Ford is playing the grumpy old man archetype that he excels at, he’s also open to understanding how the world around him has evolved, and he’s got style to boot. Anyone keeping up with Taylor Sheridan’s empire over at Paramount with “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King” may know that Ford, largely known as a movie star, has started to make the transfer over to television with the “Yellowstone” spin-off series “1923.” But where that makes use of his dramatic chops, “Shrinking” reveals a hidden comic genius that’s just been sitting there collecting dust.
The sight of Ford intoxicated on edibles, while barreling through a bag of Doritos as if it were the most beautiful meal he’s ever had, is worthy of an Emmy nomination all its own.
What makes “Shrinking” so special is how its ensemble operates as one big dysfunctional family. Whether they work together or know each other by proxy, there’s wisdom in gaining insight from people you never expected to know what you’re going through. As we struggle to live with our own lapses in mental health, this is the kind of comedy that shines a light on how even the most put-together professionals are probably going through it themselves, and the best thing we can do is be there for one another. I loved spending time with the cast of “Shrinking” and I believe you will too.
