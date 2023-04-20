Shrinking Magnifies a Hilariously Offbeat Approach to Mental Health
AppleTV+

When you look at the number of streamers there are, it can be near impossible to keep up with everything, so with this new column, I’d like to turn my attention to the streaming programs that demand your immediate attention. Whether it’s a well-received staple or a buried gem, The Binge will be your hub to stay up to date with the expansive world of television.

Therapy is often the best method to get to the root of mental health issues that plague us in our everyday lives. We ask the people we love for advice all the time, sure, but their close proximity to our emotional state can sometimes lead to deflecting or numbing the problem, rather than facing it. Having an outside source to bear our dilemmas to, however, can often lead us to having the tools we need to better take better care of ourselves. In comes a series like “Shrinking” that posits the question of ‘what if your therapist took their sessions a bit further?’

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.