Shedding Light on Solar

With the uptick in cost for everything from bread and milk to basic utilities for your home, people all around the country are feeling the squeeze of inflation. And with no sign of things slowing down anytime soon, folks are looking for better ways to become self-sustainable and lower expenses. Some are becoming budget savvy with their food utility bills, while others are shaping their lifestyles around recycling, composting, and off-grid independence.
It’s safe to say that this has opened the door for many business opportunities like the growing Solar Power market.
In the span of human history, solar energy is nothing new. We’ve harnessed it to grow crops, build and break things, and found other numerous uses under the sun. It wasn’t until 1956 that the first commercial solar array became available to the public.
As time went on, this natural version of electrical usage began to pick up some steam, though costs were less than desirable. Flash forward to 2023, where the advancements in solar technology have made it possible for everyday people to consider and even rely on it to power their homes independently from a regular electrical company.
If you’re tired of high electric bills from utility companies, maybe it’s time to consider going solar. But how do you determine if solar energy is right for your home? We had a chance to ask Sunnyside Solar of Guilford, Vermont, to shed some light on things.
When asked why should people consider this option, they stated “It’s simple. A self-contained electrical system is always better than a dependent one. With solar, you’re not relying on a utility company to provide you with power. Instead, you’re generating your own energy, which is not only more reliable but also more environmentally friendly.”
Then we spoke on the financial side of things, and they told us that there are tax breaks available to consumers, as well as various rebates or discounts, all based on where you live. Additionally, Sunnyside explained that there are plenty of programs and state benefits that can make going solar more affordable than one might think.
“By generating your own energy, you can save money on your monthly utility bills, reduce your carbon footprint, and increase the value of your property. These things change with the specifics of your situation.”
They went on to explain that it comes down to a matter of responsibility and that the overall cost of using solar power versus regular electricity is dependent on you. “If you’re thinking of making the switch, the first thing you should do is start monitoring your usage, then you can call us and we’ll help you understand the data and then you can determine if it’s the best choice.”
When asked what the installation process is like, they explained that it’s hard to give a one size fits all answer. “It depends on a variety of factors, such as where the solar panels are going, whether it’s on a roof or in a field, and how large the system is. But overall, the installation process is usually faster than redoing your kitchen.”
With that, they explained that they do installations during the summer and fall seasons and are always up to explain in more detail the benefits of solar energy. If you would like to learn more about how solar power works, you can contact a member of their team at 802-280-7319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.