Shedding Light on Solar
Canva

With the uptick in cost for everything from bread and milk to basic utilities for your home, people all around the country are feeling the squeeze of inflation. And with no sign of things slowing down anytime soon, folks are looking for better ways to become self-sustainable and lower expenses. Some are becoming budget savvy with their food utility bills, while others are shaping their lifestyles around recycling, composting, and off-grid independence.

It’s safe to say that this has opened the door for many business opportunities like the growing Solar Power market.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.