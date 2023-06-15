Summer is officially here! That means school is out – and the kids need things to do. Luckily, there are plenty of family-friendly activities happening in the region this season. Here, a selection of the best free concerts, food truck rallies, farm tours, game nights, and more happening from Brattleboro to Keene and everywhere in between from now until the end of August.
BRATTLEBORO
Food Truck Roundup at Retreat Farm
Thursdays, 5 - 8 p.m.
45 Farmhouse Square
Looking for Thursday dinner plans? Retreat Farm hosts a weekly food truck festival with live music, lawn games, and craft brews. Due to the event’s popularity, it’ll be ticketed this year: $5 for adults and free for children under 12, with season passes available for families ($85), couples ($65), and individuals ($45). Find out more info and buy tickets at https://www.retreatfarm.org/roundup/
Game Cafe at Brooks Memorial Public Library
Saturdays, 2 - 4:45 p.m.
Gaming fans of all ages are invited to play Magic the Gathering and other board and card games. Bring your favorites!
Lego-Palooza at Brooks Memorial Public Library
Thursdays, 3 - 5 p.m.
Every Thursday, BMPL hosts a free Lego-building session for all ages. They provide the Legos you come to build.
Music Under the Stars at Retreat Farm
June 24, July 22, and August 19. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., shows start at 6:30
45 Farmhouse Square
Retreat Farm is hosting a series of three free outdoor concerts this summer. Bring your own seating, and enjoy treats from assorted food truck vendors, plus gelato, craft beer, and wine. Check out the full schedule at https://www.retreatfarm.org/events.
Saxtons Distillery Summer Series
Saturdays, 2 - 6 p.m.
155 Chickering Drive
July 1 through September 2, Saxtons Distiller will be hosting free, family friendly concerts every Saturday. There will be food trucks, games, and event-exclusive cocktails and mocktails. Follow https://www.instagram.com/saxtonsdistillery/ for more details and each week’s lineup.
Stories in the Sun at Retreat Farm
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
45 Farmhouse Square
Brooks Memorial Public Library will be hosting free, outdoor story times at Retreat Farm all summer. After the reading is over, visitors are free to explore the farm, meet their animals, and walk the trails.
GILSUM
Gilsum Rock Swap & Mineral Show
June 24 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
and 25 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Gilsum STEAM Academy and Community Center grounds, 640 Route 10
Join more than 68 rock and gem dealers, swappers, and collectors to explore their displays, go panning for minerals, watch presentations, and enjoy a chicken BBQ and family-style ham and bean dinner, followed by homemade pies. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Get more information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilsumRockSwap
HARRISVILLE
Harrisville Old Home Days
June 30-July 1
On Canal and Island Streets
This year marks the 21st annual Harrisville Old Home Days, and the whole weekend is packed with fun, family-friendly events. Starting around 5 p.m. on June 30, you can shop the library’s annual book sale, then swing by the Community Church to create your own sundae, which you can enjoy while watching the Nelson Town Band. On Saturday morning at 10 a.m., there will be plenty of activities for kids, including crafts, food, a cake auction, and dunk tank. Later in the day, there will be more live music and food from Yahso Food Truck, plus the Street Dance at 6 p.m.
KEENE
Cheshire Children’s Museum’s Summer Kickoff
June 20 - 23
149 Emerald St
Join the Cheshire Children’s Museum for four days of free activities, each with a different theme: art, water world, chemical reactions, and summer safety. Each event will be 11-3, with special ticketed programming – like a pizza party or bath bombs – from 12-1 that cost $5 per person. Additionally, the museum holds weekly events for children and parents. Check out https://www.cheshirechildrensmuseum.org/ for more info.
Concerts on the Common
Central Square
Starting the last week of June, the Keene Rec Center hosts free concerts in Downtown Keene – just bring your own chair or blanket. Head to https://keenenh.gov/parks-trails-recreation/community-events for the full schedule.
Craft Workshops at Nova Arts
48 Emerald St
Every Wednesday from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. WakaDoodles hosts an open craft circle for all ages at the Nova Arts Space on Emerald St – just bring your own materials and snacks! Additionally, WakaDoodles is running two summer camp programs – June 26 - 30 and July 24 - 28 – for grades 1 - 8. Each session of crafting runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and costs $140 per child (though there is a 10% siblings discount). Email info@wakadoodles.com or visit wakadoodles.com for more details.
Game Night at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar
9 Court St
Head down to Machina for a free, all-ages game night hosted by Ben Pratt every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Bring your own games or just come to play!
Independence Eve wit the Swamp Bats
July 3, 4:30 p.m.
Join the Swamp Bats for their annual July 4 celebration! After the baseball game, stick around for a fireworks show.
Keene Public Library Events
60 Winter St
The KPL hosts a variety of free events for all ages throughout the summer, including weekly arts and crafts sessions, gardening workshops, after school movies, and reading nights. Head to https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library/calendar-events for the full calendar and to register for events.
Monadnock Farm Tour
August 19, tours 12 - 5 p.m., after party 5 - 8 p.m.
The Monadnock Farm Tour returns for 2023! Visit farms around the region to experience the farmer’s day-to-day lives through interactive presentations and activities. Each farm will have food and other products, so a cooler is recommended. Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per car; visit https://mfcommunitycoalition.org/2023monadnockfarmtour to purchase and to get more information.
Movies Under the Stars at Fuller Park
The Keene Rec Center and Monadnock International Film Festival have partnered to present free, family-friendly “Movies Under the Stars” throughout the summer. Gather at dusk at Fuller Park for outdoor movies on the big screen and food truck offerings. Get the full schedule at https://keenenh.gov/parks-trails-recreation/community-events.
Pride BBQ Party
June 17, 1 - 4 p.m.
61 Queens Road
Join Keene Pride for a BBQ kick off to the summer! The event is free to attend, and will include music, food, and games for the whole family. Visit keenepride.org for more information on this and other upcoming events.
Pollinator Palooza
June 22, 1 - 3 p.m.
Ashuelot Park
During National Pollinator Week, head down to Ashuelot Park for an afternoon of fun and learning. Activities will include a pollinator scavenger hunt, creating your own bee box, and painting your own pot for a native plant. Plus, there will be a variety of local vendors on site selling plants and other goodies. For more information and to register, visit pollinator-palooza.evenbrite.com
Wizarding Week
July 26 - 30
Save the date for Keene’s annual Wizarding Week! Most details are still being confirmed, but attendees have grown to expect special events and magical menus from local vendors in Downtown Keene. Follow Keene Wizarding Week 2023 on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/793927931792789/?ref=newsfeed) for updates.
PETERBOROUGH
Friday Summertime Concerts
Fridays, July 7 - August 18, 6 - 7:30
Depot Square
The free concert series Music in Depot Park returns for its 11th year. Bring the whole family (plus your lawn chairs and a picnic dinner) to enjoy live, outdoor music. Even leashed pets are welcome! The series kicks off on July 7 with The Soggy Po Boys; follow Depot Square on Facebook for more information (and alternate dates in the event of rain): https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare/
Summer Events at the Peterborough Town Library
The PTL hosts a wide range of weekly and monthly free, family-friend events, including book clubs for all ages, Lego nights, Spanish club, and outdoor concerts. Check out the full calendar at https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/events
PUTNEY
Read to a Dog at Putney Public Library
June 20, 1 - 2 p.m.
55 Main St
All ages are welcome to come read a story to the library’s certified therapy dog, Keeper. Email julia@putneylibrary.org to sign up for a 15-minute session.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Putney Central School
July 6, 4 p.m.
182 Westminster W Rd
Join the Weston Young Company for an outdoor performance of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which follows everyone’s favorite bald boy through the ups and downs of growing up. This free show is open to all ages, though advance registration is required. Get tickets at https://westontheater.org/youre-a-good-man-charlie-brown.
SWANZEY
Old Home Day
July 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Center of Swanzey
Old Home Day returns this summer with a parade, local vendors, a kid zone, food court, touch-a-truck, and more on July 15. The theme this year is Life on the Farm; follow Swanzey Old Home Day (https://www.facebook.com/SwanzeyOldHomeDay) on Facebook for a full schedule and updates as the event approaches.
TROY
July Family Day Celebration
July 8, 12 p.m.
Samuel E. Paul Community Center and Recreational Area, 61 South St
At the annual Family Day in Troy, attendees can experience crafters and vendors, food concessions, games, and music. This year’s bands are Thunderhook and FOG, followed by a fireworks show at dusk. There will also be a reptile show, bounce house, and dunk tank for kids to enjoy. Get more info on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/202431425962219/
WALPOLE
Concerts on the Green
Sundays, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Town Green
Savings Bank of Walpole is hosting its 40th annual free concert series this summer. The shows kick off with the Westmoreland Town Band on June 18. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and pack a picnic basket.
Summer Festival at Alyson’s Orchard
July 15, 1 - 7 p.m.
57 Alyson’s Lane
Join Alyson’s Orchard and CC&D’s Kitchen Market for a clambake, pig roast, and family-friendly activities. More details to be announced, but er-plate tickets are available now, with vegetarian and kids’ meal options, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-festival-at-alysons-orchard-tickets-651062103277
